“On the north shore of Prince Edward Island a few miles south of North Cape, in the little fishing community of Norway, Patrick Reilly once lived. Much respected and loved by his neighbours, he was affectionately known as Old Pat. The descendant of Irish emigrants who had settled in the area in the early 1800s, he was the self-proclaimed historian of his community and teller of tall tales. - The Guardian September 30, 1914.
Old Pat eked out a meagre living as a fisherman and lived in a very unpretentious abode on a flat piece of land in Norway known as the ‘prairie’. He considered himself a great authority not only of current events but on the ancient history and traditions of the area. He was a large man with a broad good-humoured face, and though very scantily endowed with the world’s goods, took immense enjoyment out of life and thought the world we live in an excellent one.
He never took kindly to agriculture as a means of livelihood, so he followed the occupation of a fisherman, and did not do any more at that than was absolutely necessary. When sitting in the stern of his fishing boat dressed in his oil skin jacket and battered sou’wester, you saw at once he had struck his natural gait, and it would be little less than shameful to force any other employment upon him.
Old Pat was at his best as a storyteller on a stormy evening after he had partaken of a hearty supper. He filled his capacious clay pipe, blackened by months of faithful service, and started it going by picking up a red coal from the fireplace. When he had succeeded in getting the old pipe under a satisfactory head of steam, he leaned back in his chair and was prepared for the evening’s entertainment. If nothing more interesting came up he could always tell of his exploits and narrow escapes during past fishing seasons. He could tell amazing stories of how the cod fish ‘hit’ on a memorable evening on Terrio’s Bank, or the haul he would have made if he only had enough bait to net the school of mackerel he raised off the Black Marsh.
Like all those who are unable to acquire a reasonable share of the world’s goods, he was a great dreamer of dreams. Something kept continually whispering to him that he was destined to find buried treasure, and many deep excavations made by his pick and shovel in different parts of the surrounding country attest to the extent of his folly and the sincerity of his faith.
Old Pat knew the history of all the vessels that had been shipwrecked on the reef off North Cape since the discovery of the Island, and appeared to be on the most familiar terms with the ghosts of drowned seamen, who on the eve of every storm, when the northeast winds moaned and sighed, and the breakers pounded furiously against the pebbly sides of the reef, haunted this devoted spot, and with piercing screams warned approaching vessels away from this awful graveyard.
One shipwreck in particular had a weird fascination for him. This was the wreck of the English Man of War (name unknown) lost with all hands on the reef off North Cape in the early 1800s. She was on her way to Quebec to pay the garrison there, and had an iron chest on board of tremendous size filled with gold sovereigns to be used for that purpose.
Poor old Pat Reilly lingered fondly over the thought of this well-filled box. He knew its size and shape and the very spot where it was lying. It was his property, and some day when the wind and weather and all conditions were favourable, he would run out with his dory and bring it home. To this day the box has never been recovered and old Pat Reilly never handled any of the sovereigns, though he probably derived as much pleasure from them where he had seen them so securely located out on the stormy reef as if he really had them in his possession.”
