Erosion has revealed an interesting sight along the banks at West Point.
Walking along the beach, heading right of the historic lighthouse, one begins to catch glimpses of a large cement block with a PVC pipe sticking out, almost like a cannon on a military tank, with a turf of sand and grass lying on top. The gigantic oddity is set far back from the shore, just along the tree line.
The object appears to be a septic tank, maybe once used for a cottage, and the odd site has even caught the eye of visitors to the area.
Kendra Smith works the front desk at the West Point Lighthouse Inn and Museum.
Ms Smith said a guest told the staff they spotted the huge block on June 13, the day after the inn had opened for the season.
“He was telling me all about it and he was kind of excited,” she said. “He thought it was really a random thing to find. I don’t know for sure, but it might have come from the cape that has eroded away.”
Ms Smith said cottages were once common in that area.
There is even an old aerial picture hanging at the inn that shows what the beach had looked like before the erosion.
“Scary to think how much the shore has eroded away,” said Ms Smith.
A spokesperson for the Department of Environment, Water and Climate Change said the septic tank most likely did come from an old cottage that was abandoned or moved back or it could be associated with RVs (recreational vehicles), which parked along that part of the shoreline for decades.
“If there was any way to connect the tank to the adjacent landowner the department would ask them to remove it,” said in an email. “This is not likely the case.”
The spokesperson added the Department of Environment would likely work with the Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy to have it removed, however the department does not feel it presents an immediate hazard.
