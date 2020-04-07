O’Leary’s emergency preparedness team has created a public service video on the COVID-19 pandemic.
The video was spearheaded by O’Leary councillor, and the town’s emergency preparedness coordinator, Judy MacIsaac.
Ms MacIsaac is also a member of the steering committee that oversees the West Prince Navigator project.
Ms MacIsaac said the idea behind the video began with wanting to create something for the local Filipino community, to provide them with information about the pandemic in their native Tagalog language and the measures that have been put into place by the Island’s public health office to combat the virus.
But the project quickly grew to include other demographics.
The five minute video not only includes a member of the Filipino community, but a local senior, a student from Westisle and O’Leary EMO committee member Dr Herb Dickieson.
“It started with one, but it snowballed into a bigger picture,” said Ms MacIsaac. “The goal was to hit on all those different populations because we were concerned that some may not be getting the message.”
The video was uploaded to social media on April 7.
The video was actually recorded twice. After the first attempt, it was decided the video was too long. To make sure the information they were providing was precise as possible, a second video was filmed. The second video was recorded with the help of O’Leary native Sally Betts.
Grade 10 student Amy Clements said she was asked to participate in the video by Dr Dickieson.
Ms Clements said she knows plenty of people her own age who are not taking social distancing seriously.
“They are thinking since it’s not right where they are, it’s an whatever thing and they just don’t follow it,” she said.
Ms Clements said hopes if the message about the importance of social distancing is coming from someone their own age then maybe that message will get through to her peers.
“Unfortunately, whatever message people try to put out, there’s still going to be those few people who continue not to follow,” she said.
She knows hanging out with peers is a big deal to young people, but in the video Ms Clements recommends using modern technology as an alternative way youth can be still see their friends while continuing to practice social distancing.
Ms Clements said she feels honoured to be asked to be part of the video and to have the opportunity to share the message about the importance of social distancing to other people.
“I hope it will make them realize if they continue not to follow the regulations, they are just putting themselves and a lot of other people more in danger,” she said. “I hope it will get that message across to them that they need to start following regulations. We want to help the province get over this whole giant bump in the road.”
Ms MacIsaac said she hopes the video deliveries the same messaging being delivered by PEI’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr Heather Morrison.
“You know, about good hand washing, social distancing, don’t touch your face, just the basic message that Dr Heather Morrison is trying to get across to people,” she explained. “I believe everybody is doing the best they can and I think it’s up to us as individuals to take a lead on this and do what we can because it will be up to us if this stops or not.”
Ms MacIsaac added health professionals and all the front-line workers are doing their part right now.
“I think the message is we need to do our part at this point too,” she said.
