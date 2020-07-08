A Prince Edward Islander had a narrow escape and declared he had been pushed off York Point Wharf, Portland, Maine by a drunken sailor who had asked him for twenty-five cents. This is the story of William Duncan, age 26. - Daily Examiner, July 19, 1880.
“Shortly before one o’clock on Saturday morning, July 17, 1880, John Calaghan of Portland, Maine, having retired to his bed, was alarmed by the cries of a human being. The cries appeared to come from a distance. A great storm prevailed at the time - thunder, lightning and rain. Mr Calaghan and his son John immediately started out. Rushing down main street, they became satisfied the cries were from some part of the city near the ocean.
Reaching North Street they had no doubt the person needing assistance was somewhere in the vicinity of the wharf. Arriving there they saw the form of a man in the mud below. The young man was too exhausted to tell what had happened.
The Calaghans were soon joined by Michael Collins and Policeman Carrie put in an appearance shortly afterwards. A rope was procured and a portion of it was fastened around the body of the young man below. The tide was out or the latter must have perished before assistance could have reached him. As quickly as possible he was hoisted up to the wharf and taken to Joseph Tole’s house. A messenger was despatched for a medical man and at a quarter past two o’clock in the morning Dr James Christie arrived.
Dr Christie found the man, middle-aged, name unknown, in a very exhausted condition. He advised that some stimulant be procured without delay. In answer, a knock was made on a nearby door. John Walsh got out of bed and furnished some whiskey for the exhausted man, who, after taking the liquor appeared to revive somewhat. Dr Christie then ordered his removal to the Public Hospital. This order was carried out about three o’clock this morning, the unfortunate man being conveyed to that institution.
Mr Calaghan and son deserve every credit for leaving their house in such a storm and going to the assistance of the man. Had they not gone he would have likely died from starvation. Even after his rescue he would have died but for their efforts to keep his body warm. Mrs Tole rendered valuable assistance after the man had been brought to her house.
Young man gives account of his rescue
At 3:30 o’clock this morning (July 19, 1880) a representative of the Daily News visited the Public Hospital. He found the man had recovered sufficiently to tell his name and give an account of how the accident had occurred.
He said his name was William Duncan; that he belonged to Charlottetown, P.E. Island (Actually, he was a native of Rustico, born 1856); that he is now in the employ of the Grand Southern Railway and residing at Fairville, Maine. Soon after midnight, while he was at York Point Slip, a sailor belonging to a schooner lying at Railway Wharf approached him and asked for twenty-five cents. He refused to give him the money, whereupon the sailor pushed him over the wharf, adding “Damn your soul!”
William Duncan does not know the sailor’s name, but thinks he could recognize him if he saw him again.
William Duncan returned to Rustico, P.E.I., resumed his career as a carpenter, never married, and was still living there in 1921, aged 66.
