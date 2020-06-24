“Since its opening in 1873, the P.E.I. Railway has been remarkably free from accidents. Till 25 August 1880, no passenger had ever been seriously hurt on any train travelling from Tignish to Souris or lines in-between. But last evening the province was startled by a report that an accident had happened to the Souris-Georgetown train by which several passengers had been serious injured, if not fatally. The report turned out only too true.”
“The Daily Examiner,”
26 August 1880.
“The afternoon express train with passengers and cargo for Georgetown and Souris left Charlottetown at 4 o’clock. The train was made up of two platform cars loaded with coal and a sheet-iron flue about 40 ft long, one second-class car and baggage car combined, and a first-class car. The train was under the charge of conductor Perry and train hands Michael Pacquet, John Hunter and Charles Harris.”
“As the train passed a certain point on the line, one of the section men is reported to have remarked that the couplings of the platform cars were looser than they ought to be, and that these cars were, consequently, swaying considerably. But all went well until a curve near York Station had been reached. Here one of the platform cars left the rails and the other cars followed. But the locomotive adhered to the road and before she could be stopped had dragged the train some distance smashing the platform cars, tearing up the railway and tipping over the passenger cars.”
“No one in the 2nd class car was injured. But in the 1st class car Mr. Theophilus Stewart received a severe concussion and serious damage to his kidneys. Mr. Stewart is aged 82 and until now vigorous and active; he never missed an opportunity of doing all good he can. He was, when injured, on an errand of mercy making a voluntary effort to get some poor debtor out of Georgetown jail. Some of the passengers were badly bruised and shaken, while the remaining passengers were only very much shaken and frightened.”
Cause of the Accident
“The immediate cause of the accident is not definitely known. It was first reported that the 40 ft flue was bound to both platform cars, and that it had prevented them from keeping on the rails while going round the curve. The opinion of some of the train men and the passengers is that the rails ‘spread’. If so, they must have spread after the locomotive passed over them, for it never left the rails at all.”
“One would imagine that if the accident were due to this defective railway, the engine, which is heaviest and shortest, would have suffered with the rest of the train. Another view is that some of the gear in the bottom of the car fell to the ground among the sleepers and tipped the car off. This view seems to be strengthened by the fact that the inside of one of the wheels of the car, which first left the track, was found to have been worn by the action of a loose iron bar, which may, on becoming looser, have fallen to the ground.”
“But whatever the cause of this particular accident, the belief exists, and is widespread, that many of the sleepers on the railway are rotten, and that the roadway is generally defective. We hope that means will immediately be taken to determine the public mind of this opinion if it be wrong, or to remedy the road, if it be correct.”
Afterword
On 19 July 1880, just a month before, the ‘Daily Examiner’ reported: “Seven cars of the freight train from Tignish ran off the track at Ellerslie this morning. The accident was caused by rails spreading (on rotten sleepers). No serious damage was done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.