“On the morning of 18 June, 1929, a most distressing tragedy occurred at Alberton, PEI, which has shocked the whole community. Shortly after 10 o’clock Mr. Henry Gard, a prominent fox rancher, was helping to hold a piano up-right on a ramp, which was being taken from the railroad station. When going up a slight incline outside the station yard the piano fell over sideways and struck Mr. Gard with great force across the neck, so seriously injuring him he only lived two and a half hours after the accident.” -
The Guardian, June 19, 1929.
The victim of the sad accident was age 45 years. Born on July 28, 1884 at Mill River, PEI, he was the son of the late William Gard and Eliza Dickieson. He married Miss Ethel Metherall (1885-1942) about twenty years ago in 1909, and had lived in Alberton some twelve years. He had a very extensive fox ranch there and was one of the town’s best and most honoured citizens. He was also one of the inspectors for the Canadian National Silver Fox Breeder’s Association of Summerside. Only Saturday last he was in Summerside on business and meeting his many friends there. The deceased leaves his widow, but no family or immediate relatives. The Guardian extends sincere sympathy to the Alberton community.
Henry Gard laid to rest, June 21, 1929 -
The Guardian
The funeral of the late Mr. Henry Gard of Alberton, who lost his life so tragically on last Tuesday morning, took place from his late residence in Alberton on Thursday at 2 pm from the United Church. The funeral was one of the largest ever seen in the province. Prominent men from Charlottetown and across the province were present. The fraternity and inspectors of the National Silver Fox Breeder’s Association were well represented, including Mr. A. E. MacLean, MP and other leading fox men; Mr. F.O. Clark and Mr. J. M. Pritchard, President and Secretary of the Fox Breeder’s Association, respectively. The impressive services were conducted by Rev. Mr. Weir of the United Church, assisted by other local clergy. The choirs of the different churches took part.
The honoured remains were borne on the shoulders of six of his close associates to Hillcrest Cemetery, about half a mile distant from his residence, where they were laid to rest with the impressive ceremonies of the Odd Fellows, of which Order the deceased was a prominent member. The floral offerings were exceptionally beautiful and profuse. It is estimated that over a thousand people comprised the funeral cortege.
The late Mr. Gard was a very active member of his church and a prominent man in civic affairs of the Town of Alberton. He leaves to mourn besides his sorrowing widow, one brother Elijah Gard of Mill River and one sister Mrs. John Hardy of Cascumpec.
Afterword
Ethel Metherall, the widow of Henry Gard, did not re-marry. She died in 1942 following an illness of two months at Prince County Hospital, age 57.
