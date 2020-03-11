Organizing pop up shops wasn’t necessarily something the owner of a high-end fashion boutique originally planned to do as part of her business, but Shawna Perry knows what it’s like to live in a rural area where retail store choices might be limited.
“I know I was always travelling to shop whenever I was growing up here,” said the Alberton native who now resides in Summerside. “My family and I, anytime we go shopping, we would travel. There are nice local stores here, but I just wanted to bring one more option.”
There was plenty for people to peruse at the pop up shop she organized at the Alberton Town Hall on March 6, from jeans, dress pants, dress shirts, dresses, jackets, shoes and purses.
A pop up shop is a temporary location set up by a business to showcase a sampling of their inventory.
“It’s just to kind of bring convenience to communities, for people who can’t necessarily drive in to see what we have in Summerside,” explained Ms Perry.
Ms Perry opened her Summerside boutique Little Black Dress in February 2020. Her business is the newest women’s consignment boutique on PEI and is the first full-service fashion company on the Island, offering a wide range of fashion services for the general public, businesses and organizations. Her boutique carries a variety of women’s high-end clothing, footwear and accessories available at a low, resale cost.
About 50 per cent of everything the boutique sales is on consignment from local residents or purchased at auction and estate sales across PEI.
Ms Perry said all their products are 100 per cent locally sourced.
“Basically, if people have things they don’t necessarily want anymore but don’t want to throw away or donate them, if its nice things, they can come to us,”she said.
Ms Perry is a professional style consultant and started her business with in-home consultations.
“I was just finding I was leaving a lot of houses with like bins of clothing they no longer needed and they were nice things that I didn’t feel good about tossing away, so I thought there is a demand here and I have all this nice stuff that I’m sure other people would be happy to purchase because it’s nice things that you can get at an affordable price,” said Ms Perry.
Ms Perry said the plan is to do pop up shops throughout western PEI once every couple of months in different communities.
“Myself, I have two young kids, and I love to dress up those fancy items, but I can’t afford to buy those new and I’m sure there a lot of other people in the same shoes as me who love the look of higher fashion but the price tags are just ridicules sometimes, so it’s nice to put a more reasonable price on things like that,” said Ms Perry.
Ms Perry said from the couple of pop up shops she’s organized already the reaction has been positive.
“It’s nice to see people from different communities come out who I haven’t seen in the Summerside location,” she said. “It’s been really good feedback so far. I find small communities love to support local.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.