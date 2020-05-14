The theme for this year’s Westisle Composite High School prom was going to be ‘Up West’. It was scheduled for May 30 at Mill River Resort.
“It was going to be pretty cute,” said Grade 12 student Mary Fran Williams. “We had a candy bar planned out and we had lots of help from parents. It was coming together nicely.”
Now graduates of 2020 are wondering if year-end celebrations like proms and graduations will even go ahead following the recent announcement by the provincial government that Island students wouldn’t be returning to the classroom for the rest of the academic year after COVID-19 pandemic saw Island schools closed mid-March.
“It’s very disappointing, to say the least,” said Ms Williams, who is student council president for Westisle. “I know we were all looking forward to having our prom at the end of this month and graduation coming up.”
However, as a member of a new committee set up by Premier Dennis King working with Island graduates to plan year-end celebrations, Ms Williams is crossing her fingers that some kind of solution can be found to help salvage the Class of 2020’s senior year.
“I’m kind of hoping we have the opportunity to have two separate things, like a prom and a graduation, and I know that is asking for a lot with this whole pandemic and everything that’s taking place,” she said. “They’ve always had a nice graduation and prom at Westisle and it would be really nice to have both things.”
Realistically, Ms Williams feels students will be asked to choose between hosting a prom or having a graduation.
“It’s going to be hard to choose, but hopefully if we can do one thing, we can do it will, and if we can do both things, then hopefully we can do both of them really will too,” she said.
But Ms Williams doesn’t feel having a virtual prom or graduation is the right answer.
“As much as virtual has been great for school, I don’t think virtual would have the same affect for anything else,” she said. “I know for me, anytime I’m watching anything virtual, I’m not fully focused and it just doesn’t feel right to do it from your home.”
Fellow Westisle Grade 12 student Hayden Chaisson would like to see prom and graduations postponed until its safe to hold large gatherings again, especially following the province’s four phase plan on easing public health restrictions.
“Just looking at the different phases, it doesn’t look promising that we’re going to be able to have a ceremony with a large group,” explained Ms Chaisson.
In a letter she wrote to Premier King, Ms Chaisson suggested all prom and graduation events be postponed for a couple months or even until next summer.
“Just so we could have everyone there together instead of having to do smaller ceremonies.”
Ms Chaisson said graduation particularly isn’t the type of event to be celebrated with a limited amount of people.
“You want all of your teachers there, you want all of your classmates there, all of your family, I don’t think it would be the same virtually or having smaller gatherings,” she said. “I just think it would be nice to have everyone together.”
Ms Chaisson said it’s nice to see the provincial government is trying to find a solution for this year’s graduates, and isn’t against some kind of year-end celebration, but feels Grade 12 students deserve to actually have the graduation ceremony they all were hoping to have.
“It’s hard for the seniors,” she said. “We’ve been looking forward to graduation for a long time and especially after losing our last semester of senior year, prom and graduation was kind of going to be the last time we were all got together.”
For Ms Williams, on top of receiving her diploma, there was one aspect of her school’s graduation ceremony she was looking forward to the most.
“My last name is Williams, so anytime we were in a line, in alphabetical order, I was always at the back of the line, but the student council president at Westisle gets to lead the class in at graduation, so this was going to be the first time I got to lead the class,” she said. “Hopefully that still gets to happen.”
