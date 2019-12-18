People all across the province were looking for a break this morning to begin the mammoth task of digging out from under one of the worst winter storms of recent memory which left outdoor movement paralyzed. The storm, centered directly over the eastern end of the Island, late last night, dumped ten inches of snow in a twenty-four-hour period. It was accompanied by gale force winds gusting up to 100 miles per hour. Temperatures had dropped below zero. Although snowfall was expected to ease today, winds were forecast for well into the night. Montague and vicinity were hit hardest. - The Guardian, December 20, 1963.
Montague recovering from Thursday’s blow
Montague and vicinity has weathered the first severe storm of the winter season. The storm which began Thursday morning (December 19, 1963) and grew in intensity until snow drifts blocked the town and highways, plunged the area into darkness from Thursday evening until late Friday afternoon, and also disrupted telephone and other communications until Saturday evening. The snow and 100 mile an hour gale soon blocked the roads, blew down telephone and electric lines and television antennae cutting the area off from the rest of the world.
Although no serious mishaps occurred the inconveniences of a rural town soon became evident. Many with oil furnaces were without heat and electricity, water was at a premium, the old-fashioned kerosene lamp rusted and short of oil was dug out of the attic and a mad dash on foot was made to the nearest store for oil and supplies. Merchants kept their stores open all through the storm for the regular hours, and among others Keir Clark and Arnold VanIderstine had to resort to their own cooking at their places of business although neither lived over half a mile from their stores.
Emergency use only
Telephone communication for emergency use only was set up at the RCMP barracks and the Kings County Memorial Hospital. The Montague Fire Department kept a round-the-clock vigil as did the town police and the RCMP. Schools in the area took precautions and sent all students home early and they will not be called back to school until January 6.
Hotel and inn accommodations were taken up by those who were caught in Montague. The plumbers were overworked during the storm as many homes, due to lack of electricity, had frozen and burst pipes. One plumber said he must have had nearly a hundred calls. The Maritime Electric men were also a very busy lot and due to their efforts more serious troubles were avoided. In several instances these utility men had to leave their home problems to do public service.
No serious accidents or mishaps were reported with the exception of the odd car stuck in the snow or off the highway due to poor visibility. It was reported that one vehicle had left the highway at the bridge at Bell’s Mill.
Most likely the next couple of days will bring many hardships to light. It would appear the country people are much better equipped than those in the town areas for such storms, at least most have stoves which can be converted to wood for heat and nearly all have a kitchen pump or are close to a spring for water.
The villages and towns of the province on the other hand are mostly dependent on electricity to supply both heat and water. No doubt many will be better prepared for the next blow.
