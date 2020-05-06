“The laying of traps for the P. E. I. lobster fishing season of 1962 is scheduled to begin today (30 April) at 10 am but it is doubtful that the advantage of it will be taken by fishermen on the north side of the Province. Waters on the northern section of the Island are still ice filled and it is felt that it will be impossible for lobster boats to get out to the fishing grounds. Opinion in ports from Tignish to Souris is one of pessimism and North Shore fishermen are under a spell of gloom, as ice conditions continue to jam coastal waters and most will not attempt to lay their gear for days, perhaps even weeks.” “The Guardian,” 30 April 1962.
“In the Alberton-Tignish fishing area, the prospect is that no gear will be run out today. Ice conditions are still bad all along the coastlines in the area and large floes are drifting by constantly, and ice cakes are floating in the inner harbours among boats.”
“At North Rustico the harbour is filled with ice, with boats taking refuge in the river. Although water is clear of ice to the fishing grounds, heavy ice is just beyond. In addition, heavy ice from the Tignish area will also have to come past Rustico on its way to sea, doubling the danger in that area and, with the incoming tide, return later and crush any gear in the water. For this reason, fishermen will be reluctant to run gear even if the ice moves out in the next few days.”
At Souris
“Although fishing is at a standstill on the northern P.E.I. coast, eastern fishermen are having somewhat better luck. Boats were out from most ports along the east coast of the Island, where no ice was in sight. At Souris the harbour front was the scene of great activity yesterday as the boats were loaded with traps and gear and the first lines were run. Fishermen continued at their work all day and nearly all traps have been set.”
“At North Lake, however, an ice floe across the mouth of the harbour prevented the North Lake men from getting out all day but they were expected to make an attempt last night. One fisherman, Lester Weir of Souris, who is going to fish out of North Lake, set out 30 traps yesterday morning (April 30) and was able to enter North Lake harbour last evening about 7 o’clock. Some thirty Naufrage fishermen were also bothered by ice yesterday but were able to set some traps. However, they don’t expect their haul today will be heavy.”
“The bait situation in the same area improved slightly yesterday with the arrival of truck loads of gasperaux from New Brunswick. More bait was expected in the Souris area from New Brunswick late last night, and although the price-$13 a barrel-is considered high, the supply is not expected to be a problem from now on.”
In Southern Kings
“The lobster season for 1962 got underway yesterday (April 30) in the Southern Kings area with fine weather and favourable seas. Approximately one acre of drift ice could be seen on the horizon but was considered to be of not any danger to the traps and lines. Reports from Montague last night indicating that men who fish the reefs and banks from Murray Harbour South, Murray River and Beach Point, by previous agreement, did not run ran out lines and set traps yesterday, because of the danger of shifting winds and heavy ice. Those who fish off the reef will run on Thursday. The remainder are expected to make a try on Monday for the banks which are off Pictou. This agreement is between the fishermen and is adhered to implicitly. However, if the ice situation is still not good by agreement the setting day could be changed.”
“Last year (1961) heavy ice and bait shortages held the season up considerably to May 30th and soaring bait prices cut fishermen’s profits. The delayed opening was a costly one as hundreds of traps and rigging were lost when unpredictable ice crushed in over the trap lines. This year this could make the fishermen anxious and they might not run gear too soon after the season opens. If the ice comes in as it did last year, the result could be disastrous.”
