RCMP are reminding the public to avoid large gathering of people after receiving two calls to St Felix, minutes apart, on the afternoon of April 5.
“The first one was about skidoos driving on the ice underneath the St Felix bridge, and the second one was about all the cars on the road,” said Corporal Lisa Jones.
Two officers were dispatched to the area, Corporal Jones being one of them. She said there was about half a dozen skidoos on the water, about 20 cars, and a few ATVs on the scene as well.
When she arrived, drivers started to disperse, so there was no need for the second officer to arrive. Because of that, the second officer answered another call.
She said those on the skidoos were probably just trying to have fun, but those in the vehicles were likely there to watch them for entertainment.
She said receiving calls like that during this time are disappointing.
“It’s dangerous because it’s like a traffic hazard for the road if they’re blocking the road,” she said. “The ones on the skidoo, they have a danger of falling into the ice, hurt themselves, or lose their skidoo and have it get damaged in the water. I wish they wouldn’t do it.”
Self-isolating and social distancing are measures being used to stop the spread of COVID-19.
In a news release on April 3, RCMP have stated that gatherings of more than five people will result in fines, starting at $1,000 and increasing for subsequent offences. Repeat offenders may be held in custody.
No fines have been issued regarding the incident because Cpl Jones was the only officer on the scene and didn’t have the capability to write that many tickets, and because the drivers started leaving upon her arrival.
She said unless anyone comes forward about who was there Sunday afternoon, the matter is closed on the RCMP’s end.
In regard to what it’s going to take for people to understand that large gatherings can’t happen right now, Cpl Jones didn’t mince words.
“Unfortunately, I think it’s going to take people getting sick, or getting hurt, or getting a fine, because it doesn’t seem like they’re getting it otherwise,” she concluded.
If a person witnesses individuals failing to follow the practices outlined by Dr Heather Morrison, they can contact the toll-free COVID-19 information line at 1-800-958-6400.
(1) comment
Lots of liscense plates..pictures..or video could have recorded for fines...i am sure when reported to RCMP..it was reported as large gathering...
