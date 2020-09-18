The search for two missing West Prince teens lost at sea resumed at first light Friday morning.
The boys, who have been identified as Ethan Reilly and Alex Hutchinson, went missing after their dory capsized near Fox Island Wednesday night.
A third boy, Max MacIsaac, was able to swim to safety and call 911.
The Maritime Joint Rescue Co-ordination (JRCC) suspended their search for the boys Thursday evening after 20 plus hours and covering 14.5 square kilometres by sea and air. The RCMP have taken over the search efforts and it is now considered a missing persons case.
“Right now, we’re just doing what we can to the keep the search going,” said Sergeant Neil Logan with the Prince District RCMP.
RCMP, along with PEI’s Ground Search and Rescue, numerous local volunteers, continue to use the parking lot and main office building of Fox Island Elite Seeds to coordinate their efforts.
An RCMP dive team has also joined the search efforts on Friday.
All Thursday, fishing boats from nearby Northport wharf, along with countless dories and pleasure crafts, were out on the water looking for the two boys. Those same vessels were back on the water Friday morning.
“There’s been a lot of support from the local community,” said Sgt. Logan. “It’s been pretty amazing to see how they've come together and supported us and supported the families and friends and trying to get out there and help out as much as they can. It’s a really tough time, but there has been a lot of support.”
With inclement weather forecasted for next week, Sgt. Logan said the team wants to get in as much work as they can just incase conditions worsen.
“We have to see how things go, but we’re going to do everything we can to keep going,” he said. “We want to do what we can for the family and friends,”
Sgt. Logan thanked the community for everything they’ve done so far to help and support the search efforts.
“Hopefully, we’re have some better news today,” he said.
