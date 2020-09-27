A 17-year-old male from West Prince is the victim of a collision on the Souwest Road in Huntley.
The collision happened around 3 am on Sept. 27.
The RCMP say the collision occurred when the youth's vehicle left the roadway. The young man passed away later that morning at Prince County Hospital as a result of his injuries.
RCMP are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.
