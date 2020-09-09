West Prince RCMP are investigating incidents of vandalism at the Old Tyne Valley Memorial Hospital.
RCMP say someone broke into the property around 6 pm on Sept. 1 and caused a significant amount of damage to the inside of the building.
Then, somewhere between 3 pm and 8 pm on Sept. 3, someone again illegally entered the same building, causing additional damage to the inside of the property.
Anyone with information that can assist the RCMP in identifying the person(s) responsible can call the West Prince Detachment at 902-853-9300 or by contacting PEI Crime Stoppers.
“Vandalism of this nature is senseless and can be a precursor to further community damage or other crime,” stated the police in a release. “If you know something, say something and help stop crime in your neighbourhood.”
