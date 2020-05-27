Dear Premier King,
Please reconsider your decision to skip so many steps in the re-opening of the Island. Your first responsibility is to the Islanders who endured the restrictions and made so many sacrifices to stop the spread of COVID-19. Obviously, our record proves that the Public Health guidelines were prudent and effective. Opening up too quickly could make all those sacrifices worthless. What kept me going during the isolation and distancing , was the thought that these sacrifices would allow our Island children to safely return to school in September. At no time, did I ever think that we were all making these sacrifices so that off Island cottage owners could have a safe place to vacation. Many Islanders are still having difficulty acquiring hand sanitizer, masks, thermometers, and other virus fighting equipment.
Please go back to slowly opening up and evaluating the impact of each step before moving to the next. Most Islanders could support allowing cottage owners from New Brunswick,(one active case), or Newfoundland,(less than 10 active cases), to come. There are very few Islanders willing to risk importing the virus from Quebec and Ontario where the cases continue to climb by the hundreds every day. If their residents can’t follow isolating and distancing protocols in their home province, there is no reason to have faith that they will do it here. It has been proven that one super spreader can cause more cases than we originally had on the Island. It may be safe for them to come here , but it is not safe yet for Islanders to have them come.
Please take heed of the reaction of most Islanders to the plan to allow off Island cottage owners to come so soon. Our concerns should matter as much as part time residents. A second wave may be inevitable, but it is not wise to pave the way for it.
Sincerely and respectfully,
Cathy Gillis
Alberton
(0) comments
