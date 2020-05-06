Eight-year-old Ryan Reid was up and ready for the first day of recreational fishing bright and early.
“He was just dying to go fishing” said Matt Reid, Ryan’s father.
The two, along with Ryan’s grandfather, Joe Duval, were out on May 1 catching fish at the Long Creek bridge on Mill River East Road.
Last Friday was the beginning of the province’s ‘Renew PEI, Together’ plan to ease COVID-19 public health restrictions. The plan will be implemented in four distinct phases with a progressive lifting of public health measures on individuals, communities and organizations over three-week periods.
Recreational fishing on the Island was scheduled to begin on April 15, however the season was delayed by the province due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The season was initially delayed until June 1st, but recreational fishing was included in phase one of the province’s plan to ease public health restrictions.
The first phase allows for outdoor gatherings of up to five people from different households as long as proper physical distancing is in place.
Mr Reid said he understands why the government delayed the start of the recreational fishing, but he and his son were both glad when the restriction was lifted early.
“It had to be done and it was the right thing to do,” said Howlan resident Stephen Clements, who was also fishing at the Long Creek bridge.
Mr Clements was disappointed the season was delayed too, but was happy to finally get the chance to enjoy his favourite past time.
“It’s just nice to get out and look at the water instead of the four walls,” he said.
Mr Clements wasn’t the only angler out on Friday who was glad to be out of the house.
Grade 9 student Emma MacWilliams said it felt good to be out catching fish.
“It was disappointing we had to wait, especially when we can’t do anything,” she said while fishing at Glenwood Pond. “So it’s nice to be able to get out.”
The opening of recreational fisheries includes inland and tidal water fisheries. Species include trout, Atlantic salmon, smelt, striped bass, mackerel, flounder, perch, scallop, softshell clam, bar clam, razor clam and mussels. It also includes recreational shellfish.
