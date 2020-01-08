An unexpected find has allowed a Waterford resident to reconnect with her family history.
Over the holiday season, Jean Murphy’s nephew came across an old journal that was used at her grandfather’s lobster plant.
Ms Murphy’s grandfather, Frank J Shea, ran a lobster canning factory in Pleasant View, known locally as The Cove. The plant also had a stockroom selling fishing supplies like nails, nets, rope, paint, oil, salt, rubber boots and more.
“Things that the fishermen would use,” said Ms Murphy.
The journal was used to keep a record of items sold to fishermen from the stockroom. Each fisherman was assigned a number that is adjacent to each name listed in the book.
“A lot of the people were from this area, like the Fitzgeralds and the Sheas and the Gaudets and the Aylwards,” said Ms Murphy.
The over hundred year old journal is in remarkably good shape, the pencil markings inside legible. The pages of the journal were sewn in separately, not glued, which Ms Murphy believes is why the book is in such fine shape.
The journal begins in 1904 and goes to 1913. Ms Murphy believes those are the years the lobster factory was operating. It also indicates the price of lobster throughout those years. In 1906, fishermen received $1.50 per hundred pound of lobster. The highest price Ms Murphy noticed was $3.10.
The journal had been stored in the family homestead in Waterford, which is just across from Ms Murphy’s home on Route 14. When her brother, who now owns the house, decided to remodel the homestead in the early 2000s, the journal, along with other items, were packed away and stored just a couple houses down at Ms Murphy’s sister’s place.
Ms Murphy’s nephew was going through the boxes when he found the journal this past holiday season.
“We have a lot of old books that were there, old school books and that, and my sister was thinking of getting rid of them, so he decided to go through them to see what was there and he came across this ledger,” explained Ms Murphy.
As the oldest of siblings, her nephew approached Ms Murphy about the journal, thinking she might know something about the object. Ms Murphy can’t remember if she had every seen the journal before.
“In that house (the old homestead) we had what we called the library and it was like an area under the stairs, that’s where all these type of things were kept,” she said, pointing to the journal. “This and many other books. We didn’t get into that very often as kids.”
Ms Murphy said the journal does remind her of grandfather though.
“I remember him,” she said. “He was very charismatic and he loved people. He would interact with anybody and I guess that’s why he was successful.”
Ms Murphy called her grandfather an entrepreneur.
“He wore many hats,” she said.
Firstly, her grandfather was a farmer. Then he ran two canning factories in Pleasant View and Miminegash before getting into the silver fox industry. In the early 1930s, Ms Murphy’s grandfather opened a general store in St Louis in the spot where FJ Shea & Sons still operates.
Ms Murphy said she would like to see the book donated to a museum to continue to preserve the journal.
“It’s just interesting to see how they kept track of things,” she said.
