The West Prince Christmas Hampers Group (WPCHG) has finalized this year’s distribution information and registration for the hampers is now open.
Five groups will be distributing Christmas food hampers throughout West Prince this year - the Parish of St. Simon and St. Jude, Palmer Road Parish, Sacred Heart Parish, Bloomfield Area Christmas Hampers and O’Leary West Cape Pastoral Charge.
WPCHG spokesperson Corina Bolo said the group has received generous donations from local pharmacies, dentists and others to contribute to toiletry bags that will be placed with the hampers. The toiletry drive ended mid-November to allow the group time to prepare the bags needed for the hampers.
As well, and new this year, is the addition of a smoke detector in the hamper. This idea came from a committee member and was heartily endorsed in speaking with fire department and insurance officials. Working in partnership with BK/First Alert (Ont.), Munden Enterprises (NS) and Rogers Electrical (Summerside), the WPCHG are making this initiative a reality, and have local fire departments and individuals helping to fund the initiative.
The group has designed a new logo, created by Jesse Barbour, as well a banner featuring their motto: ‘Caring and sharing our Christmas abundance. Help us help others at Christmas’.
As the group heads into December, they are again partnering with local producers for vegetables and with CBC for the Feed a Family turkey drive to complete the hampers.
Ms Bolo said the West Prince Christmas Hampers Group cannot say enough about the generosity of the individuals and businesses of West Prince, and beyond, who truly do ‘help us help others at Christmas’.
West Prince Christmas Hampers Group Distribution Information
Parish of St Simon and St Jude 208 Maple St. Tignish Susan Gaudet 902-882-2049 st.simonandjude@pei.aibn.com Dec. 6
Palmer Road Parish 527 Thompson Road Palmer Road Teresa Marleau 902-853-3804 tmmarleau@gmail.com Dec. 1 or Nov. 16 & 23 (at church, in person)
Sacred Heart Parish 341 Main St. Alberton Jessica Dorgan 902-853-2344 sacredheartparish@eastlink.ca or Mona Broderick 902-853-2721 mobroderick@yahoo.com Dec. 6
Bloomfield Area Christmas Hampers St Anthony Parish Hal Woodstockl Almeda M Thibodeau 902-853-3999 thibmarie@hotmail.com orValerie Desroches 902-859-2710 Dec. 8
O’Leary West Cape Pastoral Charge O’Leary Rev. Bethe Benjamin Cameron 902-859-2678 olearyminister@pei.aibn. com Dec. 3
Salvation Army Major Wayne Green 902-436-6044 wayne_green@can.salvationarmy.org Nov. 20
WPCHG Chairperson Corina Bolo 902-853-3447 cbolo@hotmail.com
Turkey Collection Coordinator Peter Bolo 902-214-0537 pjbolo@hotmail.com
