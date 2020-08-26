In the summer of 1874, the Minister of Marine & Fisheries for Canada had his Superintendent General of Lighthouses visit each of the lighthouses on PE Island and have arrangements made for repairs and improvements performed on the lighthouses most urgently requiring them.
As stated in his report the lighthouses and lighting apparatus were found by the superintendent to be very inferior and to require a large number of repairs and improvements. Following is summary of the work performed at each lighthouse and the improvements made. Total expenditure for the maintenance of lighthouses, buoys and beacons in PEI for the year 1874 was $3,357.71. - The Examiner, May 10, 1875.
North Cape
This is one of the most important lighthouses on the Island. The tower is a good substantial building and there is a small dwelling house for use of the keeper. The illuminating apparatus consists of a dioptric light of the 4th order, but the light is not of the power its importance demands, and it is proposed to replace it with a powerful revolving white light. Some light repairs were performed at this station.
Cascumpec
The lighthouse at this point is placed on Sandy Island (present day Northport). It consists of a small tower showing a white fixed light. There is also a dwelling house and a small beacon showing a red light, but the buildings are all so decayed by age as to be unworthy of repairs. Some improvements were made to the lighting apparatus, but a new lighthouse and other buildings would seem to be necessary.
Rustico
The Range Lights at this point are in small lanterns raised on beacons placed 100 feet apart. Temporary repairs to the lighting apparatus were made, but it is the superintendent’s opinion it will be necessary to erect a tower at this station, and make other improvements in the interests of navigation.”
New London
The Range Lights at this station are raised in small lanterns placed on ‘day’ beacons. A new lantern, with lamp and reflector, was supplied at this station, but it would appear a tower is required to be built as in the case of Rustico.
Summerside or Bedeque Harbour
“The lighthouse at this station is situated on Queen’s Wharf, Summerside, but the tower is so low that the light is often obstructed by vessels. A tower with open framing below, sufficiently high too show a light 32 ft above the wharf is required at this place.”
Fish Island, Malpeque Bay
The lighthouse at this station is a slight wooden structure not worthy of repair, and the dwelling house has been abandoned as unfit for use. New lamps and reflectors were supplied to the lighthouse, but it will be necessary to erect a new lighthouse, dwelling and oil store at this station, and also to establish a beacon range light.
Sea Cow Head
The lighthouse at this station consists of a heavy framed octagonal building with stone foundation. Considerable repairs of the foundation were carried out, the tower repaired and painted and a new copper ventilator supplied to the lantern. A dwelling house appears to be required at this station for the keeper.
Charlottetown Harbour
The buildings at this station are so much decayed by age as seriously to merit repair, and it was thought advisable to perform only slight temporary repairs, till arrangements could be made to erect a new lighthouse and dwelling. It is proposed to erect a tower of 30 feet to show a fixed white light to all points of approach, and to show also a powerful red light in the direction of the outer buoy on Governor Island reef. It is also proposed to place a bell buoy on this reef.
Point Prim
This lighthouse is built of brick, and the walls were found to be in good condition. Repairs have been made to the foundation of the tower, and also to the lantern, but it will be necessary before long to provide a new lantern, as the present one is very old and cannot be depended on. Some new lamps and reflectors were provided. The dwelling house was found to be unfit for occupation, and the necessary steps were taken to put it in good condition.
Murray Harbour
A new lantern, lamps and reflectors were supplied to this station, but it is proposed to erect two open-framed towers, one on the wharf and the other on the beach, in place of the present arrangements, and to place both lighthouses in charge of one person instead of two at present.
Panmure Head
The tower of this building consists of a large framed building, and during this past season has been thoroughly repaired and painted. The copper and iron work in the lantern have also been repaired and new lamps and reflectors supplied, and also extensive repairs in the dwelling house made.
In 1875, appropriations were made by government for the construction of a lighthouse at Wood Islands and West Point. It is probable this work will be under contract during the coming season of navigation.
