Bev Ashley wasn’t expecting to be surprised by her family and co-workers when she ended her last shift at Western Hospital on Sept. 19.
Ms Ashley’s family organized a surprise send off for her as a nice way to end her three and half decades long career.
Her husband Kenny was there, along with her sister, mother, daughters, her grandchildren and many more.
The tears came quickly when Ms Ashley stepped out the hospital’s side entrance door on Poplar Street and everyone yelled ‘happy retirement’.
“I’m so shocked and amazed,” she said afterwards. “I never expected any of this.”
The Northport native, who now lives in Alberton, is retiring as a registered nurse after 35 and half years. She has been the clinical lead at Western Hospital’s Emergency Department since 2007 and began working at the Alberton facility as a staff member in 1985.
“It’s been great,” she said of being a nurse. “I loved my career. I love helping people. Not going to say there hasn’t been challenges to get through, but all in all, knowing I’ve helped someone, made my day.”
Ms Ashley said she will miss the staff at Western Hospital the most, being part of healthcare and being a voice for West Prince.
But she’s looking forward to spending more time with her six grandchildren.
“I love them dearly and they are a big part of my life,” she said.
She also looking forward to spending time with her husband and doing the things they love, like playing golf and travelling.
Ms Ashley said her last day at Western Hospital is full of mixed emotions.
“It’s realizing though that I’m ending one door and opening another,” she said.
