“The Rev. Father Alfred E Burke, parish priest of Sacred Heart Church, Alberton, P.E. Island arrived in town last night from Georgetown where he went to visit family and friends who have been the heaviest sufferers by the late disastrous fire there. He was seen by ‘The Examiner’ last evening, and freely declared that his native town had suffered nothing short of dire calamity. No lives had been lost, but many worthy, industrious business citizens had suffered heavily. Some of them lost their all by what looked to be the wanton act of a fiend.”
“The Examiner,” 3 June 1893.
“The principal block was a sad sight to look upon, black ruins and gaping cellars being alone observable where so lately pleasant and comfortable houses and businesses places stood. The victims of the fire were six in number.”
“As stated in Thursday’s newspaper, the fire started in a barn owned by Dr. Barnes, and but for the fact that a man named Hubert was up fairly early, preparatory to going out fishing, the occupants of the Russell House, at least, would have perished in the flames. In just two hours from the alarm, the whole fifteen buildings were in ruins. The people worked like Trojans and risked everything to save the property of the sufferers. Had a fire engine been on the spot, Barnes and possibly McLean alone would have lost their houses.”
“As it was Mr. McLean lost much of his household effects and store stock. Alex Walker, cobbler, saved his furniture, but lost a house and barn. The Barnes house and outbuildings were destroyed. The fire then spread to the buildings of Capt. Burke, Father Burke’s father. His coal sheds and two barns were swept away in the rear and two dwelling houses (one his own residence) and the store and warehouse in the front.”
“The flames then carried away a house owned by Mrs. Henry and a house and barn, the property of Thomas McAvoy. Capt. Burke was the greatest loser, not a cent of insurance being on his houses, store and outbuildings. When the rate was doubled on his risk by the late adjustment, he allowed his policies in his indignation to lapse. No insurance covered the loses of the McKinnon or McAvoy properties either. Mr. McLean has a policy of $1,000 on his property, a sum which would not cover even his loss of stock or furniture. Dr. Barnes is reported fully insured. Mr. Walker carries $500.”
“Father Burke was loud in his admiration of the spirit which pervaded the whole community of his native town. All were full of sympathy; all worked as few communities could work to save, and all were openhanded in their assistance and preferment in the victims of their hospitality.”
“Although his father’s loss is severe, he has other buildings at hand to occupy, and his business will go on without interruption. The block, he thinks, will soon rise again, Phoenix-like, from the ashes. ‘But,’ said Father Burke as he left us, ‘incendiary fires of this character are too frequent among us of late, and without a vigorous effort be made to raise a call for fire fighting appliances, there will be more.”
“We again sympathize with our Georgetown friends and hope they, assisted by the insurance companies interested, will get to the bottom of this unforgiveable matter and see justice done at any cost. Let Georgetown, too, organize a fire department.”
