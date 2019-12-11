In 1996, ERC Concepts opened the Rev. W. J. Phillips Residence for senior resident care in Alberton, P. E. Island. The residence was named in honor of well-known and respected Church of England minister the Rev. William J Phillips and his wife, the former Blanche Champion of Alberton.
William or ‘Bill’ Phillips was born in Wales, UK and had come to Alberton as a student minister of the Church of England in the 1920s. In November 1929 Mr. Phillips was ordained to the priesthood at Charlottetown by the Bishop of Halifax, N. S. in the first service of its kind held in the Province for 25 years. Following describes the ceremony.
“St. Peter’s Cathedral, Charlottetown, was the scene of an impressive ordination ceremony on Sunday morning, 10 November 1929, when Mr. W. J. Phillips of Alberton, was elevated to the Priesthood in the Church of England.” “The Guardian,” 12 November 1929.
“At the ordination service which began at 11 o’clock, the cathedral was filled to capacity with a congregation, some of whom came as far as from Alberton and other outside points. It was the first time in twenty-five years that an Anglican ordination service has taken place in this province and church people appreciate very much the actions of His Grace, the Archbishop, coming from Halifax for the ordination.”
“The service opened with a stirring sermon by the Rev. Malone who took as his text the first verse of the fourth chapter of first Corinthians. Mr. Phillips was then presented by Archdeacon White to His Grace the Archbishop for ordination, after which the first part of the Litany of the Church was sung by Rev. Malone and the congregation. After a hymn the anti-communion service was taken by His Grace to the commencement of the Creed. Rev. Turney read the Epistle and the Archdeacon the Gospel.”
“The ordination service was then again gone on with and after the usual Questions were asked by the Archbishop and answers given by Mr. Phillips, the ‘Veni, Creator, Spiritus’ was sung after which the Archbishop and priests present all placed their hands on the head of Mr. Phillips, while the Archbishop said the historic words: ‘Receive the Holy Ghost for the office and work of a priest in the Church of God, now committed unto thee by the imposition of hands whose sins thou dost forgive, they are forgiven, and whose sins thou dost retain, they are retained. And be thou a faithful Dispenser of the Word of God and His holy sacraments; in the name of the Father, and the Son, and the Holy Ghost’, Amen.”
“Then the Archbishop placed in the hands of Mr. Phillips the Bible and said; ‘Take thou authority to preach the Word of God, and to minister the Holy Sacraments in the congregation where thou shalt be lawfully appointed thereto. Then was sung the Creed, after which His Grace the Archbishop proceeded with the celebration of the Holy Eucharist.”
“At the close of the service the blessing was given by His Grace, and so was brought to a close a service which was both dignified and beautiful, and which will long be remembered by the large congregation present.”
Rev. William J Phillips married one of his parishioners, Blanche Champion, daughter of Herbert (Herb) Champion of Alberton. Rev. Phillips served as a Padre in World War II, as pastor in several Maritime parishes and retired to St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Alberton. An exceptional speaker, his warm personality earned Rev. Phillips the love, respect and admiration of the people of all faiths. The Rev. W. J. Phillips Seniors Residence is a fitting tribute to his memory.
