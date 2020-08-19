The decision to rezone a property on the corner of Lorne Street and Carrol Street in Alberton is on hold for the time being following a meeting of the planning board committee on August 7.
The property is owned by Joey Carrager, who would like to turn it from an R1 Single Unit Residential to R3 Multi-Unit Rental. This would enable him to construct a six unit apartment building. Three of the units would be affordable housing, and three of the units would be for regular housing.
They would be row housing, using the same design Mr Carragher used for housing he built in O’Leary. The hope was for construction to start in the fall, but with the rising cost of lumber and other contracting issues, it might not start until spring. Mr Carragher’s concern if this happens, the government program might not be available, meaning he would have to wait until the next budget comes down.
At a public meeting the previous day, two residents voiced their concern over what kind of an impact the rezoning might have on the area, and a letter was presented by a person living near the property. The letter stated the difficulty the resident encountered when they first built their home several years ago. One thing they were told was the sewer line was too shallow to support a house, and that they had to seek an easement to College Street to connect to the sewer line.
This resident wondered why the sewer line is apparently no longer too shallow, and why the proposed six unit complex can join the existing sewer line, as this is contrary to what they were told.
Traffic on Lorne Street is another concern, and the comment was made to look at the street and see if it can handle the amount of traffic the apartment unit would bring. Lorne Street is only 16 feet wide, with almost no shoulder, and is the only street in Alberton with this width that could be found after measuring at least 20 other roads. Councillor Alan Curtis said there are many streets in Charlottetown that aren’t wide enough for traffic, and that those streets are one-way streets. He suggested perhaps making Lorne Street a one-way street.
The question of property values was also brought up, with a resident voicing concern that low-income housing would cause property values for adjacent homes to drop. Mr Carragher said he spoke with a real estate agent about this issue, and the agent told him that it doesn’t drop the value of the home, but it makes the properties not as attractive to buyers.
A letter was written and presented to council from one of the two concerned residents, which cited Town Bylaw 4.7-1-xi, which states “The proposed development shall not be detrimental to the health and safety of the residents in the vicinity.” The resident then gave examples of issues they have had from one of the families that live in one of the low-income housing nearby, including vandalism, threats of violence, and having part of their fencing removed.
It was decided that Mr Carragher needs to have a site plan done, an engineer’s plan done for the driveway, and an engineer’s plan for the sewer line before council can proceed with his application. If Mr Carragher decides to subdivide the property, he would need an engineer’s plan for driveways and an engineer’s plan for the sewer line.
