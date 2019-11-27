A very sad gun accident occurred at Alberton, Prince Edward Island early last Saturday morning (9 November 1929), resulting in the instant death of William Mallett of Northport aged fifteen years. - The Guardian November 13, 1929.
Young William Mallett’s elder brother, who is keeper of the lighthouse at Northport Harbour, had gone out early to attend to his smelt nets, leaving his brother and another boy aged nine years, in their fishing shack. After the boys had their breakfast, William took the gun which was in the shack, and was just going out through the door, when it accidently exploded, the charge entering his heart. His nine-year-old companion called to some fishermen nearby and they ran to the spot to find the young lad lying on the ground dead.
Dr. Champion of O’Leary, who is also coroner for the district, was immediately called and he pronounced that death had been accidental, and ascertaining that the gun went off very easily and could be exploded by a sudden jar, he concluded the sad affair was purely an accident and no inquest was necessary.
Master William Mallett was a most industrious and universally esteemed youth and his tragic death under such sad circumstances is deeply deplored by all the neighbours who extend deepest sympathy to the bereaved relatives, which was fully testified by the large attendance at his funeral at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Alberton.
Dies from exposure,
The Guardian
November 21, 1931
Body of John McIntyre, Center Line Road, was found in the woods yesterday morning (20 November 1931), absent from home for more than four days. Mr. McIntyre, an aged and respected resident of Center Line Road near Miminigash, was found dead due to exposure, he having been lost in the woods since Wednesday.
Mr. McIntyre, who is about 80 years of age, lived with his aged and infirm sister. He went out Wednesday afternoon to gather wood. As the evening approached, he did not return and his sister became uneasy.
During the long night, unable to get out to summon help, she waited expecting to hear him come every minute or that someone would call at her home. When daylight came Thursday, she signalled for help and in the course of an hour after the alarm was given, upwards of 50 neighbours and friends of the settlement gathered and a search was made throughout the day and into Thursday night with lanterns, but with no success. Yesterday morning the search was renewed and shortly after, the body of the old gentleman was found in a small clearing in the wood, not far from his home.
It is thought that Mr. McIntyre, who has been in feeble health and suffering from a heavy cold, became bewildered when gathering his wood and wandered around the wood. He apparently sat down to rest and as the night was damp and cold, was eventually overcome and died before morning.
The Coroner was sent for from Tignish to view the remains. The sympathy goes out to the surviving aged sister.
