PEI’s public health officer is recommending to the province that Island schools remained closed until at least May 11.
Dr Heather Morrison made the suggestion at her daily COVID-19 update on March 27.
Island schools were originally closed for two weeks following March Break to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Dr Morrison was joined by Premier Dennis King.
The premier said Education Minister Brad Trivers would share more information on how parents can help their children to continue to learn during the prolonged school closures on Monday.
“Recognizing, of course, whatever we offer won’t be perfect as we try to make the best out of a difficult situation to ensure there is as much learning as possible during this time of uncertainty,” said Mr King.
The extended school closure also applies to daycare facilities on PEI.
Dr Morrison then recommended that non-essential government services and non-essential businesses remain closed indefinitely as public health continues to reevaluate the COVID-19 situation.
“This means staff should continue to work from home wherever possible and only essential workers be on site,” she said.
Dr Morrison said public health continues to see too many people arriving and leaving the Island for personal reasons.
“I would like to remind Islands that anyone who is travelling across the Confederation Bridge should only be doing so out of necessity,” she said. “All unnecessary travel into Prince Edward Island is prohibited.”
Dr Morrison exemptions are for out of province medical appointments, healthy workers in the trade and transportation sector who are essential for the moving of goods across the border such as tuck drivers, healthy healthcare workers and other essential workers comminuting for work and on compassionate grounds.
Dr Morrison said summer residents and tourists planning on coming to the province should have a support system in place on the Island before they arrive to help them during their self- isolation period of 14 days.
“If not, you should stay home until you are able to do so,” she said. “I continue to emphasize that everyone coming in will need to self-isolate for those 14 days.”
Ms Morrison said the National Emergency Strategic Stockpile (NESS) mini-clinic is set up and near completion and will be available on Saturday in Charlottetown. The clinic will have a drive-thru testing COVID-19 clinic by appointment through 811 and a cough and fever clinic by appointment. A second cough and fever clinic will be set up in Summerside next week.
Dr Morrison warned Islanders about a phishing email claiming to provide COVID-19 results. Dr Morrison reminded Islanders that individuals who have been tested for COVID-19 will be followed up with a telephone call only from either public health nursing or public health office.
“We all want to get back to our normal, but this is the time when we need to continue our public health measures and prepare our healthcare system for the weeks ahead,” said Dr Morrison. “Let’s do all we can to protect each other, especially our vulnerable population.”
Currently, there are over 4,000 COVID-19 cases across Canada with 39 deaths. Dr Morrison said about 30 per cent of cases across the country are over the age of 60, while 78 per cent of cases present with coughs and 58 per cent presents with chills or fever. Two per cent of cases end up intensive care. ON PEI, there continues to be nine positive cases and one is considered recovered. They has been 622 COVID-19 tests done with a total of 444 coming back negative.
“This is a pandemic,” said Dr Morrison. “We will see more cases and more hospitalizes. This is not over.”
Dr Morrison said self - isolating and social distancing needs to continue.
“It will help us,” she said. “It will help our families and this province. These measures do not apply to some Islanders, they apply to all of us.”
