“On the North Shore of Prince Edward Island, a few miles south of North Cape, is a small body of water called Sea Cow Pond. This body of water which has an outlet to the Gulf of St. Lawrence, and drains that long stretch of juniper and cedar swamp that lies between the settlements of Norway and Sea Cow Pond, has never been dignified with the name ‘river’, but from time immemorial has been called ‘The Pond’, which to this day (1914) remains unsung. No halo of romance clings to this common sheet of water which at one time was inhabited by thousands of Sea Cows and is haunted by the legend of Old Sylvang.” “The Guardian,” 30 September 1914.
“The lonesome looking cranes which stand by ‘The Pond’s’ brink, hour after hour, awaiting patiently the approach of some misguided fish, or the music of frogs whose sounds of revelry by night have interrupted the sleep or stimulated the profanity of many a weary plow-boy and fisherman. Its only claim to a place in story rests on a tradition of Old Sylvang, fostered and kept alive by old Pat Reilly and related to more than one generation of Sea-Cow-Ponders by that aged and accomplished storyteller.”
“Why,’ said old Pat ‘in my old Dad’s time here, sea cows came in regular every year and had their calves in the pond here and hid them in the tall rushes until they were able to do for themselves. What do the sea cows look like and how did they get into the Pond when the ‘run’ from the Pond to the sea is only a couple of inches deep and 500 or 600 feet long?”
“Well, now that’s just what makes this story interesting’, said Old Pat. A sea cow is about as big as three cows, the size of your old Dad’s ‘Bossy’. It has a body jest like a cow only instead of legs it has flippers like a seal, and a tremendous big tusk in the front of the upper jaw. Some fellers say they have two tusks, but those fellers don’t know nothin’. In the water they can jump and dive and play as nimble as a fish, but I can tell you, they are mighty wobbly and slow when they try to get around on the land. They couldn’t git nowhere on the land if it weren’t that each cow keeps proddin’ the one in front of her with her long tusk, and this is the story of Old Sylvang and jest how these tusks came to be scattered along the side of the pond.”
“Now, Old Sylvang who lived down to the French settlement and watched the shores close, came along one day after the caplin struck. He brought his pug (dory) along with him, and was lookin’ for a chance to jerk a few codfish ashore. When he reached the Pond, he saw something that made his hair stand straight up on his head. There were ten or eleven monsters of some kind trying to work their way into the pond. At first, he thought they was whales, but as he drew closer, he saw their tusks and knew they were sea cows. Three or four of them had got out of the sea and were struggling up to the pond. Old Sylvang saw that each cow kept a proddin’ the one on front of her with her long tusk, and every time a cow received a prod, she struggled ahead a few inches. The process stopped as soon as she’d reach solid land. Then, Sylvang had an inspiration.”
“Stranded in the pond, Sylvang knew they could never get out. He walked round and round the big monsters tryin’ to figure out how much the skins and the oil and the ivory would be worth. He walked up closer to get a better look, when all of a sudden the cow made a lunge at him with her big tusk. In an instant she had poor Sylvang in her mouth and swallered him quicker than you could say ‘Jack Robinson.”
“There weren’t many people stirrin’ round these parts at that time, and Old Sylvang wasn’t found until long after the sea cow was dead. It was reported round and generally believed that Old Sylvang’s ghost was seen many a mornin’ jest before break of day, prodding the sea cows with his pug and yellin’ like a wild man. So that’s why ivory tusks is found on the banks of the pond, and why that little sheet of water over there where the trout is a leapin’ and the frogs is a croakin’ is called Sea Cow Pond.”
