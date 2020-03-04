“London, England-The mystery of the Mary Celeste has perplexed the world since the brig of that name was discovered without a soul on board on a voyage from New York to Gibraltar on 5 December 1872, drifting before the wind with all sails set. The mystery has been deepened by the fact that none of the ten persons known to have been on board her was ever heard of again, and the trace of their bodies never found.” “
The Guardian,” 15 November 1927.
“Many solutions of the mystery have been offered in the past, all of them unsatisfactory. But now (1927) at last on the strength of fresh information from various persons closely connected with the family of the Captain or with the owners of the ship, J. G. Lockhart has come forward with an explanation which seems reasonable and conclusive.”
“Lockhart shows from the records that the brig’s only life boat, her yawl, was missing when she was discovered. The clue to the problem of her abandonment, he thinks, is to be found in the cargo, which consisted of 1700 barrels of alcohol. Under normal circumstances, such a cargo if properly stowed, should be quite safe, but experts in marine insurance have expressed the view that under certain conditions gases might be generated and danger ensue. Given a sufficiently high temperature local explosions might occur and be followed possibly by a general explosion of the whole cargo.”
“On 25 November 1872, Lockhart thinks the Mary Celeste was a few miles from the island of Santa Maria, in the Azores off the coast of Portugal, when a smell of gas was noticed. The Captain ordered one of the hatches to be removed so that the air might reach the cargo and disperse any gas that had formed. While the men were lifting the heavy hatch there was an explosion, overturning the hatch and perhaps injuring one of the men working on it.”
“It should be said that one of the hatches had been displaced when the ship was examined and that there were stains which might have been caused by blood. Mr. Lockhart supposes that there was a general alarm on board and the crew took to the yawl (lifeboat) in something like panic.”
“Possibly, in the hurry of launching the small boat, rather heavily laden, was capsized and all were drowned. Or perhaps they got clear of the ship. If so, their one thought was to place as much water as possible between themselves and that perilous cargo. But as the minutes passed, nothing happened; they stopped rowing and watched. Presently, the wind freshened and the Mary Celeste ran away from them.”
“They would be left off the coast of Santa Maria Island, on which their boat was probably dashed by the heavy Atlantic swell. Meantime, the removal of the hatch released the gases in the hold of the brig and removed all danger of an explosion in the ship.”
“The solution, says Mr. Lockhart, surely covers all the facts without overstating our sense of probability. It explains the state of suspended routine which so puzzled the men from the vessel, Dei Gratia, the vessel which discovered the Mary Celeste drifting before the wind with all sails set. The headlong haste with which the ship was abandoned, the overturned hatch, the barrel of alcohol which bore signs of having been damaged in the explosion, and possibly the spots of blood upon the deck, lead one to conclude that the mystery of the Mary Celeste has been solved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.