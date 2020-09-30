Search for family physician at Tignish Health Centre continues

It’s been about a year since Dr Declan Fox retired from the Tignish Co-op Health Centre, and the search continues to find his replacement.
For now, the health centre has been doing what it can to treat patients coming in with any medical issues.
“We’ve been having some nurse practitioners doing some services at the health centre,” said Wayne Ellsworth, president of the health centre’s board of directors. “For October, we have a locum that’s going to be there doing some services, also with our nurse practitioners.”
Recruiting a doctor is a complex process, involving more than just a series of interviews with potential candidates, and can begin very early on in a doctor’s career, as early as medical school.
The Department of Health and Wellness said the process isn’t linear, and it isn’t quick. It’s all about trying to find the best fit for a physician based on the needs of the health population, something that requires time, and is about connecting with people, understanding, and matching needs to try to find the right fit.
“Not every physician who comes out of med school wants to work in a rural practice, some want to work in higher volume centres, they have different ideas of what their practice profile looks like,” said a representative with the Recruitment and Retention Secretariat. “At the end of the day, it’s about making sure the physician who you bring into a rural setting, such as Tignish, that’s a setting they want to be in, otherwise they won’t stay, and that’s no good for anybody. There’s a huge ripple effect when a physician comes for a short period of time and then leaves.”
When it comes to recruiting to rural areas, it seems like it’s more difficult, but that’s not necessarily the case. It’s not that it’s difficult, the issue is finding to find a physician who wants to work in a rural setting, and not every physician does. Often times the physician has a connection to that rural setting, like if they’re from the area, or have family members in the area. But to bring somebody who’s never worked in that area, or has no connection to it, that can be challenging sometimes.
One challenge with recruiting this year has been the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the COVID going on, it’s been a little slow with the process of getting meetings with Recruitment and Retention, face to face,” said Mr Ellsworth. “Once the restrictions had lifted a little bit, we were able to meet with them.”
Because of what’s been happening with the pandemic, recruitment tactics had to be changed a little. Large gatherings like conferences and medical school presentations weren’t able to take place, which is where a lot of recruiting happens. Instead of a more aggressive style of recruitment, the department has been doing what they call a softer recruitment, which involves the use of things like social media, and advertisements because that’s all they could do to promote the opportunities in PEI.
The department also recognizes that a lot of physicians weren’t open to moving because they were dealing with a crisis wherever they were currently working in trying to respond with the COVID-19 pandemic.
When a physician begins their practise, some will stay in the area for the length of their career, while others will be in an area for a few years before deciding to move on, whether it be for personal, family, or professional reasons. The longevity of a physician’s stay isn’t tracked, but when a physician is recruited by the Recruitment and Retention Secretariat, it’s done with the intention to have that physician stay for as long as possible instead of having a new physician come in every year or two, because that’s too disruptive to the system, and it’s not what area patients need.
“Hopefully when we meet at our next monthly meeting (Oct 13), there’s more updates,” concluded Mr Ellsworth. “We’re being optimistic that we will get something here in the near future.”
