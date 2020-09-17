The Maritime Joint Rescue Co-ordination (JRCC) has ended their search for the two missing teens in West Prince after their dory capsized near Fox Island Wednesday night.
“Regrettably, based on the results of the search over the last 20+ hours, a search covering over 14.5 square kilometres by sea and air, and the environmental factors, the search for two missing 17-year-olds has been suspended,” said the JRCC in a statement via social media.
The JRCC received a call around 9:30 pm Sept. 16 about the capsized vessel and a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter was on scene within 40 minutes. A C-130 Hercules aircraft and coast guard vessels were also used in the search.
A third boy managed to swim ashore to safety and called 911.
All Thursday fishing boats from nearby Northport wharf, along with numerous dories and pleasure crafts, were out on the water looking for the two boys.
Search and rescue crews, along with the RCMP and Alberton Fire Department, had been coordinating their efforts to locate the missing teens at the end of Fox Island Road.
A steady stream of people, including youth, were coming and going from the location, bringing food and drinks and wanting to help in the search.
The JRCC has turned over the situation to the RCMP and it's now considered a missing persons’ case.
“Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to the families, friends and community of these two young men,” said the JRCC.
