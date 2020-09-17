A search is currently underway Thursday morning for two missing teenage boys after their boat capsized off Norhtport.
A third boy reportedly managed to swim ashore to safety.
A search and rescue helicopter is on scene.
Fishing boats from Northport wharf, along numerous dories and pleasure crafts, are out on the water helping in the search.
One witness said the sound of the search and rescue helicopter woke them up as early as 1 am.
The search is being concentrated around the waters off Alberton Harbour and the Cacsumpec area. Fox Island Road in Cacsumpec is currently blocked off by personnel from the Department of Transportation.
The Northport Community Centre is open for searchers to take breaks, with residents donating food and drinks.
RCMP say they will be releasing further details later today.
More to come.
