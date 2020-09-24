Boats

RCMP have confirmed the body of Alex Hutchinson was found by fishermen in the Cascumpec area Thursday morning. The 17-year-old went missing, along with another teen, after their boat capsized near Fox Island on Sept. 16. Graphic file photo

RCMP have confirmed the body of Alex Hutchinson was found by fishermen in the Cascumpec area Thursday morning.

His family has been notified.

The 17-year-old went missing, along with another teen, after their boat capsized near Fox Island on Sept. 16.

Ethan Reilly, 17, was recovered by the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team on Sept. 20.

A third teen, Max MascIsaac, was able to swim to shore and call 911, triggering a massive search for the missing boys that involved the military, search and rescue crews and local volunteers.

“While a sombre conclusion, all those involved are relieved to bring closure to the family,” said RCMP in a press release. “Extensive searching has been done and the RCMP would like to recognize the many people who participated in the recovery of the two teens over the last week.”

RCMP said while the list may not be inclusive of all who took part, they thanked:

PEI Ground Search and Rescue Volunteer Searchers

Joint Rescue Coordination Centre

DND/Coast Guard/Coast Guard Auxilliary, DFO boats and operators

Parks Canada boat and operator

PEI Fisheries and Communities Aquaculture boat and operators

Conservation Officers from PEI Justice and Public Safety boat and operators

Fox Island Elite Seed Farm for Command Post location

Underwater Recovery Team from RCMP NB and NS

RCMP Helicopter

RCMP officers from all counties across P.E.I. who covered shifts with West Prince

Island Emergency Services

Local Fire Department staff and volunteers

Northport Community Centre

Northport Harbour Authority

The RCMP also thanked the incredible number of volunteers who showed up and continued to support the families and those who participated in the search.

“It has been humbling,” they expressed. “Our thoughts continue to be with the families and friends of those lost and the young man who survived this ordeal.”

