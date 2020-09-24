RCMP have confirmed the body of Alex Hutchinson was found by fishermen in the Cascumpec area Thursday morning.
His family has been notified.
The 17-year-old went missing, along with another teen, after their boat capsized near Fox Island on Sept. 16.
Ethan Reilly, 17, was recovered by the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team on Sept. 20.
A third teen, Max MascIsaac, was able to swim to shore and call 911, triggering a massive search for the missing boys that involved the military, search and rescue crews and local volunteers.
“While a sombre conclusion, all those involved are relieved to bring closure to the family,” said RCMP in a press release. “Extensive searching has been done and the RCMP would like to recognize the many people who participated in the recovery of the two teens over the last week.”
RCMP said while the list may not be inclusive of all who took part, they thanked:
PEI Ground Search and Rescue Volunteer Searchers
Joint Rescue Coordination Centre
DND/Coast Guard/Coast Guard Auxilliary, DFO boats and operators
Parks Canada boat and operator
PEI Fisheries and Communities Aquaculture boat and operators
Conservation Officers from PEI Justice and Public Safety boat and operators
Fox Island Elite Seed Farm for Command Post location
Underwater Recovery Team from RCMP NB and NS
RCMP Helicopter
RCMP officers from all counties across P.E.I. who covered shifts with West Prince
Island Emergency Services
Local Fire Department staff and volunteers
Northport Community Centre
Northport Harbour Authority
The RCMP also thanked the incredible number of volunteers who showed up and continued to support the families and those who participated in the search.
“It has been humbling,” they expressed. “Our thoughts continue to be with the families and friends of those lost and the young man who survived this ordeal.”
