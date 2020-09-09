School is now back in session, and while things are a little bit different this year because of the global pandemic, the fact is kids are still attending school.
This means school zones are once again in effect as well. These zones can be a little frustrating at times, especially for locations like the Elmsdale and Rosebank areas, where for 10 months of the year Elmsdale is a 60 km/h zone, which then changes to a 90km/h zone for highway, then back down to a 60km/h zone when you get to Westisle and the RCMP station, and then goes back to a 90 km/h zone. Almost gives you a headache just thinking about it.
The new school year also means students will once again be taking the bus to school, and while there won’t be as many students on them, those buses are going to be making continuous stops in the mornings and afternoons five days a week as they let students on and off. Unfortunately, this also means students have to be more careful when crossing the road because of careless drivers who made the decision to pass these buses while their red lights were flashing and the stop sign was out.
Many school buses are now equipped with cameras which can capture the license plate of a vehicle that passes a school bus when the red lights are flashing.
Passing a school bus while it is stopped has been illegal for a number of years, but since Dec. 8, 2018, if a driver is caught doing so will lose 12 demerit points, a driver’s license suspension for three months, and a $5,000 fine.
If a resident or driver witnesses an incident like this, they are encouraged to call the police. Helpful details include the date and time of the incident; the model, make, colour, and license plate of the vehicle; a description of who was driving; whether the bus was stopped; if the upper red lights of the bus were flashing while it was stopped; if passengers were boarding or leaving the bus; and did the vehicle pass the school bus from behind or was it coming toward the bus in the opposite lane?
In October 2019, three drivers over the course of two days were charged with this offence. Hopefully people will see sense and follow the rules of the road so the number this year will be zero.
A student’s life shouldn’t be placed in danger just because a driver is apparently in a rush to get somewhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.