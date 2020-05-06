The COVID-19 pandemic is showing not only just how important internet access is for rural areas, it’s also highlighting the difficulties many residents in those areas have in trying to access it.
“Some days it’s stable and some days it’s not stable, and depending on the time of the day,” said Tammy Rix, executive director of the West Prince Chamber of Commerce. “Morning to early afternoon it’s pretty good. Evenings, one person can go watch a movie, but that’s about it.”
Ms Rix said internet where she lives is fair, but sometimes there’s no explanation as to why there’s an issue with home service, and has had to occasionally work from her office. She’s spoken to a co-worker who lives up the road from her on the Howlan Road and has the same internet provider, but her co-worker seems to have no issues with their internet.
She said she and her family have talked about cancelling their home internet, but are keeping it for now because of the pandemic. Ms Rix said if she had a choice and didn’t have to do any of her Chamber work from home, they would likely cancel the service because having home internet isn’t worth the cost of what they’re paying.
In Birch Hill, accessing internet is just as difficult.
Janet Ogilvie has to use two internet service providers, Xplornet and Bell Mifi, which is internet that taps into the 3G or 4G network.
“I could carry this around, this is wireless internet, and it works off cellular network, but it caps,” she said. “The first 50GB is $150 a month, and then I pay per GB beyond that, and I’ve paid as much as $350 in a month just for this. On top of that is my satellite which I pay $140 a month.”
Even with the MiFi, she doesn’t have access in her paddock, located 30 feet from her house, which is where she needs it.
Ms Ogilvie owns and operates a small business, Green Gable Alpacas, but because she can’t access internet from her paddock, where the alpacas are, she can’t offer virtual tours for people who are interested in learning about the alpacas or the farm. There are times when she’s outside on her property and has to use her cellphone data to get internet.
She has a physical shop in her barn, and uses a D-Link extender for credit card purchases, but had to resort to unique measure before getting the extender.
“When I was in the shop and I was trying to process credit cards, I would have to walk outside and put my iPad in the air so I could process the credit card transaction and hope that it worked,” she said.
Ms Ogilvie has neighbours who are students and are trying to do their exams online. She said not only are they stressed about online learning and exams, they’re also stressing about whether or not their internet is going to work to allow them to upload their essays, documents, and other course work.
She said you don’t have to live very far from a hub of where internet access is good for it to be not good.
Ms Rix agrees with that sentiment.
“I think we always seem to be put on the back burner, living in rural (areas),” she said. “If you’re in a municipality sometimes you have a little more of an advantage. There’s fibre op here in Alberton, but there was supposed to be fibre op in Tignish this time last year, and Tyne Valley is even further delayed until 2021.”
She said maybe now that people living in western PEI need to use internet on a regular basis for school, work, and other endeavours, the voice for bringing reliable internet access in rural PEI will be louder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.