The issue of speeding was discussed at the O’Leary town council meeting on June 18.
Councillor Valene Gallant bought up the issue in her report to council.
Ms Gallant said she noticed comments on social media about the problem of speeding in the town, particularly on Centennial Drive.
“I know we have signs up saying its 40 kilometres, saying there’s children down there, but I’m still really nervous something is going to happen,” she said.
Ms Gallant said council had talked about looking into the idea of speed bumps for that area.
The decision to install speed bumps would be up to the province as they own the streets in the town.
“I’m just scared something is going to happen and I don’t want to hear the ‘It’s too late’ comment,” said Ms Gallant.
Councillor Darren MacKinnon agreed something has to be done about the speeding issue within the town as council discussed other areas in the community that speeding is a concern.
Bev Shaw, O’Leary’s chief administrative officer, said she’s gotten complaints about speeding on Gaspe Road.
She suggested residents call the RCMP.
“The more you let them know that this is going on, the more pressure you will be putting on them,” she said. “They need to know.”
