The St Anthony’s Parish Church Picnic has been a summer staple for close to a 150 years.
“A lot of people would plan their holidays around it,” said parish priest Father Danny Wilson.
The first picnic was held in the summer of 1872 to raise money to build the church itself and 2020 would have been its 148th.
Unfortunately, like other annual parish picnics in the region, St Anthony’s had to make the difficult decision to cancel the picnic due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With people not being able to travel, except for the Atlantic bubble, we were expecting a lot fewer people would be attending this year,” said Rita Arsenault, a member of the fundraising committee that organizes the parish picnic.
The parish picnic generally raises about $25,000 for the church, which is used towards maintenance of the building.
In an effort to continue to fundraise for the church, the committee has decided to do a take-out version of the popular hot roast beef dinner that is served every year at the picnic.
The committee has organized a version of another popular picnic fundraiser, with people having the chance to bid on a delicious cake. People can also purchase tickets for a 50/50 draw.
Ms Arsenault said the committee has received permission from the public health office for the take-out fundraiser and it will be done over two days.
The hot roast beef dinners, which includes a dessert, will be available for pick up on Saturday, Aug. 1 or Sunday, Aug. 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm at St Anthony’s Hall. Tickets are $15 and will be available before and after weekend masses and Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the church hall from 1-3 pm. Advance tickets can also be purchased by calling 902-206-0326.
Ms Arsenault is encouraging people to purchase tickets in advance to help the committee know how much supplies they have to purchase for the meals.
During the annual picnic, they sell about 600 meals at the hall.
“We feed a lot of people,” said Ms Arsenault. “We are pretty sure we will have a few walk ins, but we like people to purchase their tickets beforehand.”
The committee is also looking for about 50 volunteers to help with the preparation and serving of the meal.
People can come into the hall to pick up their meals as all social distancing measures will be taken to provide a safe environment for volunteers and ticket holders.
“Every effort will be made to make this as safe as possible,” said Ms Arsenault.
Father Wilson said there’s a certain amount of joy from parishioners about the take-out fundraiser as people are happy something is being organized for this year.
Ms Arsenault said she estimates about 1,000 people attend the parish picnic annually.
“It’s a wonderful day of fellowship and celebration, which sadly we are going to miss this year, but at least, we can provide people with the hot meal,” she said.
