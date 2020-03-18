“On this Saint Patrick’s Day, we bid ye the top of the mornin’. Much might be related of the day, but let us content ourselves with knowing that all those of Irish lineage scattered across the globe have not forgotten their patron saint, and the happy stories as are wont to be told concerning his time on earth and to his good works while here.” - The Guardian, March 17, 1919.
Saint Patrick was born about the year 373 in the British Roman province of Valentia, probably at Nemthur on the Clyde River, where the city of Dumbarton, Scotland now stands.
Saint Patrick’s father was in the Roman army and later retired to a farm on the Solway, where when sixteen years of age Saint Patrick was carried off by a band of marauders and sold as a slave to the Irish Celts of County Antrim, in present day Northern Ireland. He became the slave of the chieftain and for seven or eight years herded sheep. In those long lonely hours on the mountains with the sheep, Patrick would look across the sea and dream of home, seeking what consolation he could in the Christian faith his parents had taught him.
Six years later he made good his escape from his captors, who were none too kind to him and, resolving to devote himself to the conversion of Ireland to Christianity, prepared himself to the Holy Priesthood at a monastery founded by St. Ninian at Whitborn in County Galloway. Once ordained a priest, he went to France where he remained in a monastery for several years and some think he later went to Italy, and from there back to Scotland, before the thought came to him of going as a missionary to Ireland, the country and people he had learned to love.
Ordained a bishop by Pope Celestine I in 406, thus, it was the great Saint Patrick came a second time to Ireland, this time, not as a slave, but to bring it the blessing of Christianity. Wherever he went he made converts of chiefs and people, and before he died the whole island had been won. It is said he founded over 360 churches and baptized over twelve thousand persons. Many stories are told of the compassion and clearness of the teachings of the Saint, and the holiness of his life. He taught the mystery of the Trinity by plucking a shamrock from among the grass and pointing to the three perfect leaves from the one stem. Later, the shamrock became the emblem of Ireland. After fifty-eight years spent in his calling, Patrick died quietly at Downpatrick and the relics of the venerable saint were preserved there. We remember the devoted life of this saint on March 17.
Ireland’s sons and daughters are to be found in all portions of the globe, but in their wanderings have not forgotten their ancestry, of whom they feel justly proud. The following words might be cited from the lips of an aged Irishman, returning to his native land, after a long absence as a wanderer in America. On nearing approach to the shores of the Green Isle, the captain of the vessel awakened him from sleep, as he had asked, and looking on the shores of Ireland he was heard to say aloud, ‘Glory to God, but there it is/The dawn on the hills of Ireland/And with all the pent-up love of my heart/For many a year of yearnin’/I bid ye the top o’ the mornin’.
On this St. Patrick’s Day, let every Irish heart beat true to Erin’s Isle and let every son of the old sod wear a big Kilarney smile!
