Micah Gallant’s favourite superheroes are the Fantastic Four. Iron Man is Landon Smith’s favourite superhero. For Liam Richards it’s Spiderman.
All three Bloomfield Elementary School students love comic books. And they love creating their own comic book characters. Now thanks to a new Comic Club at their school, the students have a chance once a week to read comics, talk comics or create their own comics.
The idea for a Comic Club at the school came from parent Jaclyn Gallant. She will be running the club every Friday at lunch in the school’s library until the end of the school year.
“I just know how my kids and my nephews love making comics,” said Ms Gallant. “They can sit for hours and do that. I just thought it would be nice to extend that to the school because not everybody has interest in music or sports. It’s kind of more artistic.”
Ms Gallant said she thought a Comic Club would be nice to have for those type of students at the school.
“I touched base with the principal and just asked if that would be something they would be interested in and if it fit with the school schedule and he was game,” she said.
From her own experience with her own kids (Micah is her son and her daughter Maia is also a member of the club) Ms Gallant knows how comics can foster a child’s imagination. “I can’t believe sometimes the stories and characters they create,” she said.
One comic character her son Micah has created is Food Man: a radioactive pickle with french fries for arms and legs. His weapon is the French Fry Sword of Truth.
Liam said he likes making funny characters.
“Just totally weird,” he stated.
He is working on a comic featuring his superhero Sergeant Wallmart and his archenemy Free Man, who gives stuff away for free, which Sergeant Wallmart doesn’t like.
“My favourite thing about making up characters is they can do whatever you want,” said Landon.
Ms Gallant said comics can offer a break from the everyday stresses of life by allowing children to enter a different world.
“It’s a drift from reality sometimes,” she said. “I find with my kids and myself, we love superheroes. We love the movies. We love everything about them. It’s nice when you have stress in your life, whether you’re an adult or kid, to just have something you can go to that you enjoy, that you love.”
