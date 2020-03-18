The wonders of science were on full display during Alberton Elementary Science Fair on March 12.
Thirteen projects from Grade 5-6 students were presented at the fair.
Jayla Hudson, and her partner Brooke LeClair, tied for first place for their project ‘Eggsperiment’. The two girls placed eggs in several sugary drinks to see what effect they would have on the shells.
They used chocolate milk, pop, apple juice, ice tea and water. They left the eggs in the liquids for 24 hours.
All of the liquids, except for the water, stained the white shells of the eggs.
“That could happen to your teeth if you don’t brush them,” said Ms Hudson, who was presenting the project without Ms LeClair because she was away on vacation.
The worst was the apple juice, making the shell slimy and bumpy. The egg actually broke.
Ms Hudson said both girls were surprised by the sugar content in the drinks they used for their experiment.
Maggie Gamble and Leah Rennie also came in first for their project ‘Magic Milk’.
Second place went to Makayla Murphy and Nadia Arsenault for their project ‘The Human Lungs’. Third place went to students Max Gamble and Oliver Rennie for their project ‘Holy Moldy’.
Honourable mention went to Cameron Bernard and Gavin Williams for their project ‘Lemon Electricity’.
Jack Rozell was inspired by real world events involving the sport of football for his project ‘Deflate Gate’.
The name is a wink to the National Football League controversy involving the allegation that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady ordered the deliberate deflation of footballs used in the Patriots’ victory against the Indianapolis Colts in the 2014 American Football Conference Championship Game.
Mr Rozell wanted to know if a deflated football would actually be easier to throw versus a fully inflated football. He learned a fully aired football is harder to throw while a deflated football is easier to grip and throws the farthest.
As for Tom Brady, who was fined $1,000,000 for the scandal, Mr Rozell said “He learned his lesson the hard way”.
Summer Gordon got to learn about patience when it came to her science fair project ‘Walking Water’.
Her project involved lining up three drink glasses, filling each glass half with water, placing three drops of food colouring in first cup of one colour and then adding three drops of food colouring in the third cup of another colour. Dipping the ends of folded paper towels from the first cup into the middle cup and doing the same thing from the third cup into the middle cup, the water from the first and the third cup slowly transfer from their cups into the middle cup, mixing to make a new colour. For example, using primary colours blue and red will make the water in the middle cup turn purple.
It took Ms Gordon five attempts to get the experiment to work properly.
“I felt happy about myself,” she said. “I didn’t think this was going to work. I learned how to have patience.”
