Honour and remembrance were the two words students at St Louis Elementary School were asked to focus on during their Remembrance Day assembly on Nov. 7.
It was an intimate setting for the assembly as teachers gathered their students in the school’s foyer, in front of a Remembrance Day display. Special guests who were asked to attend the ceremony sat behind the children.
“I want us to think about the idea of honour today,” said the school’s music teacher William MacLean before the assembly got underway, adding he’s being teaching the children about the concept of honour during their music classes. “We want to build on the theme of honour today as we observe this Remembrance Day. Think about what it means to remember and what does it mean to honour because that’s why were here today.”
Lasting about half an hour, the assembly began with singing O Canada.
Next to speak was the school’s principal Marsha Costello.
“Our Remembrance Day assembly is probably one of our most significant and one of our most intimate that we do,” said Ms Costello.
Ms Costello said when she asks students what does Remembrance Day mean to them the answer she often receives is ‘that it’s about really old soldiers who fought in the war a really long time ago’.
“Is that not your wrong, I just don’t think our understanding is as deep as it needs to be,” she told the students. “So when I Googled why do Canadians celebrate Remembrance Day it said it was in remembrance of those men and women who have served, so those would be the people who served in the wars a long time ago, but it (also) said (for those) who continue to serve... If we were thinking of people who served in a war a long time that’s great, but I don’t think we realize there are men and women today who continue to serve our country in times of war, conflict and peace.”
Ms Costello said Canadians are thankful for being a free country.
“In our lifetime, we always were, so we don’t necessarily know the difference, so it’s hard to have a true appreciation for what that means,” she said. “In Canada, we are free to be who we are and celebrate those difference.”
Ms Costello then shared her own personal connection to the significance of Remembrance Day and why Canada marks the date every November 11th.
“Not all of our veterans are older people,” she said. “I know we often picture someone our grandparents age, but a lot of our soldiers who have fought in wars, even some of the people who have died in war, would be younger than that.”
She told the students about her friend, Master Corporal Jeffrey Scott Walsh, a fallen Canadian Afghanistan veteran who was killed in 2006.
“When we remember I want us to think about all the men and women who fought a really long time ago, but also the men and women who are still fighting today,” said Ms Costello before showing a short video the master corporal’s parents had put together to honour the memory of her friend.
The assembly included readings from students and music selections from the school’s choir. The readings were about the history of the poppy, the history of the Last Post and why we remember as a country the sacrifices our veterans have made.
The school body also observed a moment of silence in between playing the Last Post and the Reveille.
Lastly, each homeroom made construction paper wreaths to lay on the school’s Remembrance Day display.
Mr MacLean said the laying of the wreaths is the most important part of any Remembrance Day service.
The wreaths designed by the students not only had poppies on them, but had words like brave, courageous, sacrifice, hope, unity and others.
“All these words summarize what we’ve seen here today,” said Mr MacLean.
