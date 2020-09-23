“Hearts can break. Yes, hearts can break. Sometimes I think it would be better if we died when they did, but we don’t.”
- Stephen King
I don’t know why, but that particular quote always seems to come to mind when a major tragedy strikes. It seems to encompass the sheer agony of what it means to lose someone we love, and there is almost nothing more tragic than the of someone who should have had decades of more life on this planet.
When something like this happens, it makes you want to scream at the unfairness of the situation. Two boys are dead just over a week into what would likely have been their final year of high school. Alex Hutchinson and Ethan Reilly should be prepping for the upcoming hockey season, they should be hanging out with their friends, they should be making stupid mistakes that teenagers sometimes do, but they’re not.
The only thing that can be done now is to be there for each other in this time of grief, something residents of West Prince are always quick to do.
West Prince might be small in terms of population numbers, but it more than makes up for that when it comes to supporting one another in times of crisis or need.
When news of the accident first broke, almost immediately there were people at the Northport Community Centre setting up provisions, giving a place for searchers to take a quick respite and grab something to eat, or a quick respite before heading back out again.
At the time this was written, the body of Alex Hutchinson is yet to be found. That could have changed by the time this paper comes out, but no matter the outcome, there are people working tirelessly to help bring closure to families who have endured an indescribable loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.