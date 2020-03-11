When mackerel fishing with hand lines was good, about 150 years ago, along the North Shore of Prince Edward Island every harbour from Tignish to St. Peter’s had from a dozen to three dozen boats engaged in catching these sporty fish of the deep sea. Also, there were stages, boat-runways and fishing shanties in many of the coves and headlands.
Following are a couple of tall tales from those days. - The Guardian, October 23, 1954.
J H Fletcher recalls this story PEI Magazine, October 1899
I remember on one occasion off New London of raising such an immense school of mackerel the excitement became intense - so intense James McNeill ran a mackerel hook through his nose. The barb on one end and the big piece of lead on the other would not let it come out in any way. But the fish bit so viciously and the excitement grew so intense the poor man continued fishing with one hook, and paid no attention to the other, while it and two feet of line hung from the end of his nose.
When the mackerel let up a little, we had just time to ask him how he liked fishing with one hook, or if there was any danger of throwing himself out of the boat on the end of the line. He replied with a moan, and then drew in another shiny mackerel. But it pained the poor fellow all the same, and when he came ashore, he walked over to the Reverend Isaac Murray’s to see if he could remove it. The reverend gentleman took a handsaw file, and began rasping at the hook, but the pain was so great McNeill couldn’t stand it, and so his brother-in-law-George Harper drove him all the way to Charlottetown to have a doctor remove the hook. I really felt for poor McNeill, but when I saw him driving along the road with that huge mackerel hook hanging from his nose, I had to squeeze my sides and bite my lips to keep from raising the dust on the road with laughter.
Well, to make a long story short, when McNeill reached the city and found the doctor, that distinguished man simply took a file and proceeded to remove the hook precisely the same way the Reverend Murray proposed doing it - only in a much rougher and more painful manner. And Jim McNeill forever after declared medical science was a failure and a fraud!
Cod fish take off with boat
We have heard of very large fish being caught by cod fishermen. In such a case the fish made off, taking the boat with it for several miles before breaking clear. A fisherman from the North Shore at Pickering’s Point caught a cod he was unable to get into his boat after he had exhausted it in the struggle. He took quite a number of his cod lines and caught the hooks in the fish’s mouth, made all the lines fast to his boat and started to tow the fish into New London Harbour. The fish eventually broke away, taking the hooks with it.
Another fisherman and his father had mackerel nets off New London Head one summer, when a ship with a deck load of cattle was caught in a storm in the Gulf of St. Lawrence and some of the cattle were lost overboard. When Jack was hauling in his nets some days later, he saw a pair of horns coming up, and thinking he had caught ‘the devil’ let the line go. His father, telling me said, “Jack’s eyes were sticking out so you could snare them with a rope.” The steer was freed when the rope was slackened, and sank and disappeared.
Fisherman loses pearl-handled penknife
A fisherman on one occasion accidently lost his pearl-handled penknife as he was putting out bait to attract a school of mackerel. A few days later one of the men in the same boat, in splitting the mackerel caught that day, found the penknife in one of the fish.
