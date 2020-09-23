Hannah Gallant called her cousin Ethan Reilly a young man with a heart of gold who had a mischievous side.
“He was a jokester and liked to cause mischief, but he probably had the nicest heart,” said the Grade 12 Westisle Composite High School student.
Ethan, along with his friend Alex Hutchinson, both 17, went missing Sept. 16 after their boat capsized near Fox Island in the Cascumpec Bay.
A third teen, Max MacIsaac, also 17, managed to swim to safety and was able to call 911, triggering a massive, multi-day search for the two missing boys.
Ms Gallant is also related to Mr MacIsaac.
“I’ve known them almost my whole life,” said Ms Gallant. “I went to elementary school with both of them. I’m pretty close to both of them, Ethan and Max.”
Ms Gallant met Alex in junior high when they all attended Hernewood Intermediate School.
“He was really nice,” Ms Gallant said. “He was a nice guy all around… It was really nice being friends with them both.”
The Maritime Joint Rescue Co-ordination (JRCC) received a call around 9:30 pm Sept. 16 about a capsized vessel and a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter was on scene within 40 minutes. A C-130 Hercules aircraft and three coast guard vessel were also dispatched.
Along with the military, RCMP and members of PEI’s Ground Search and Rescue, the local community also quickly mobilized to aid in the search for the boys. People began combing the shoreline in and around Alberton Harbour and Fox Island, with fishing boats from nearby Northport wharf, along with numerous dories and pleasure crafts, out on the water all in hopes of finding some sign of the two teens.
Search and rescue crews and the RCMP had been coordinating their efforts from the main office building and parking lot of the Elite Seed Farms at the end of Fox Island Road. The place had been a hub of activity since last Thursday, with local residents streaming in and out, either coming to volunteer to help with the search, dropping off food and beverages or to console one another. The Rural Municipality of Northport also opened their community centre for searchers to use as a place to take breaks, with food and drinks being donated there as well.
“The response from the community is amazing,” said Ms Gallant. “I went up to Fox Island the other day and you could see how many vehicles were there and how much food people had brought in, donations and everything to the community centres, Northport and Fox Island. That makes me feel really good… to know they were such a big part of the community.”
Tributes to the two boys have been appearing on social media ever since the news broke they had gone missing.
Nathan DesRoches coached Alex during his first year as a junior player on the Arsenault’s Fishmart Western Red Wings.
Mr DesRoches called Alex a wonderful human being, a coach’s dream, a young man full of talent, heart and was the ultimate team player.
“He wanted to learn, he wanted to compete, and most importantly prided himself on being a good person,” he said in post he made on Sept. 19. “He is the player that comes into your program and you realize quickly that he was raised the right way… When you spoke he was fully engaged and loved the game to its fullest. Came to the rink every day with a smile.”
Ms Gallant said both boys loved playing hockey.
Taylor Powers also posted a tribute to Ethan and Alex.
Mr Powers knew both teens from school and hanging around the rinks during the winter. However, he became good friends with Ethan after working at the biological station in Bideford with him this summer.
“They were two great guys,” said the Tyne Valley resident. “Both of them were all jokes and smiles. Tease people, but wouldn’t hesitate to give the shirt off their back for others. Very nice fellas. I am very proud to call them my friends.”
Mr Powers echoed Ms Gallant sentiments about the response from the community.
“I am very happy and proud of the community, for everything people Island wide have been doing to find these boys,” he said. “People from all over are taking their boats out and helping the RCMP with the search and recovery.”
The JRCC suspended their search for the boys the evening of Sept. 17 after 20 plus hours and covering 14.5 square kilometres by sea and air. The case was then turned over to the RCMP, going from a search and rescue to recovery operation. A RCMP dive team from the mainland joined the operation on Sept. 18.
The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team recovered the body of Ethan Reilly in the water near Northport on Sept. 20. As of Monday, the body of Alex Hutchinson was yet to be found, but divers were back in the water at first light.
Ms Gallant said people have to continue to rally around each other during these difficult times.
“They were such a big part of our community and amazing people and they were such great friends to everybody, that we have to stay close to our friends as well,” she said. “Everybody is kind of hurting right now.”
