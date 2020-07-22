“The grandest of the season’s Teas was held at Alberton, the thriving metropolis in the western part of the province on Wednesday, July 18, 1894. The best of order prevailed and all went home well satisfied with the day’s enjoyment. The raiding of a whiskey drive by Father A. E. Burke in the morning insured sobriety for the day. The trains from the east and west were crowded and a large financial success was the result of the day’s work. Returns are not all in, but it is estimated the aggregate will reach $1200.”
- Daily Examiner, July 19, 1894
Alberton, the charmingly situated centre of western commerce and numbered in the past as always up to the level of the occasion, was the scene yesterday of a Grand Tea. The determination of Father A. E. Burke and his committee to make this the point of numbers, attractions and excellent refreshments, which warranted an invitation ahead of the best, had been extended to the whole province, exhorting everyone to come to Alberton and assist at a Tea well worth attending.
Newspaper ads admonished the public to let neither haying nor anything else interfere with their attendance. “There will be lots of time hay making when you are dead. You require a day off. You’ll be sure to meet everybody and see everything at Alberton. On such occasions the old renew long-made acquaintances, and the young make new ones which often ripen into happy alliances. And an arrangement of relief to the bashful bachelor will be attested. Come one and all to Alberton on July 18th then, and see the country, enjoy the sights and hospitality of the people, hear beautiful music discoursed, and be made supremely happy.”
Besides the usual well-supplied Tea Tables, a first-class meat and vegetable table was provided. The refreshments and delicacies were the best to be had. Two brass bands discoursed sweet music and throughout the day there were swings, Wheels of Fortune, Dancing Booths, and sports of all kinds. The best speakers on both sides of politics addressed the gathering. Excursion trains from Tignish and Charlottetown provided cheap transportation to the grand event at Alberton.
The Daily Examiner reported Father Burke’s Tea Party at Alberton on Wednesday (July 18, 1894) was a grand success from every point of view. The best of order prevailed and everyone was delighted with the day’s enjoyment. However, there had been some excitement in the morning of the tea party when a Mr. McDonald rented a shop in the town and had planned to operate a ‘gin-mill’ on the day of the Alberton Tea. When Father Burke discovered this near the grounds, he took a hatchet, broke into the establishment and spilled the liquor on the ground, thus ensuring sobriety and prevented the disgrace of drunkenness and disorder at the Tea Party.
Suit against Father Burke goes to court
Having taken the law into his own hands, McDonald sued Father Burke for destroying his booze. During the trial, held a couple weeks later in the Alberton Court House, the court was crowded to the doors and a strong popular feeling was evident that Father Burke had every right to interfere, personally, to the preservation of sobriety and peace in Alberton on the day of the Tea. The Court Magistrate disagreed. Father Burke was found guilty by the Scott Temperance Act and fined $8. The Magistrate denied Mr. McDonald’s suit for compensation for liquor destroyed.
Grand picnic at North Cape - The Guardian, August 4, 1915
Over one hundred young people from Tignish and surrounding villages attended the annual Fishermen’s Picnic at North Cape on Saturday afternoon, August 1st, 1915. Swimming and bathing formed the chief attraction, besides much pleasure was evidenced at the lunch served by the ladies present on the shore sands.
