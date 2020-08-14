Excitement is rising not only in Tyne Valley, but in all of Prince Edward Island as the countdown continues for the announcement of the winner of Hockeyville 2020 and the grand prize of $250,000.
“I’ve been checking our social media, and there’s a lot of messages coming in,” said Adam MacLennan, chair of the Tyne Valley Hockeyville Committee. “Everybody has to dedicate time to sit down and hit the (vote) button.”
Along with being able to vote from home, locations have been set up by various businesses and communities throughout the region to give Islanders their chance to make Tyne Valley this year’s winner. These voting parties are not endorsed by the Hockeyville Committee or by Kraft Hockeyville, but have been organized by businesses and groups who want to help offer people a places to vote under their current COVID-19 operational plans.
One of the voting stations in West Prince is at John J. Sark Memorial School in Lennox Island First Nation, where the first two people to show up and vote were Chief Darlene Bernard, and Councillor Richard Guimond. Councillor Guimond is also the fire chief for the Lennox Island Volunteer Fire Department.
Chief Bernard said residents of Lennox Island were shocked and saddened when the Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre burned down on December 29, 2019. She called it a devastating loss, as the arena was used by many people in her community.
“All our families have had a little Tyne Valley Tornado in the family at one point,” she said. “I think everybody was really devastated, because it was in December, right in the middle of everything going on with the hockey teams and such. Here was a community centre that we were all involved in, we go there all the time, all the kids, their families.”
The other three communities to make it to the top four are Pense, SK, Saint-Félicien, QC, and Twillingate, LN.
One thing Mr MacLennan would like to clear up is how much the municipality owes in regard to construction of the new rink in Tyne Valley following the announcement the community would be receiving funding from both the provincial and federal governments totalling over $10 million.
“The municipality’s share is a little over $3.1 million,” he said. “We did get $2.4 million in insurance, but there’s still that $700,000 to $750,000 that we need to fundraise. That’s why the $250,000 that’s up for grabs is critical for us.”
Mr MacLennan said when you live in a municipality of less than 300 people and are dealing with impacts from a global pandemic, it’s almost impossible to fundraise that kind of money.
Voting for this year’s Kraft Hockeyville winner ends at 7 pm, on August 15. Voting can be done online or at one of the voting stations in the province. The winner will be announced a few hours after voting concludes.
“Part of getting in the Top 4 is Kraft looks at your community spirit and your passion for hockey and all that stuff,” concluded Mr MacLennan. “Obviously the four of us have demonstrated a good job of being in the Top 4. The only thing that’s left to do now is vote.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.