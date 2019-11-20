The acting president of PEI’s Emergency Animal Response Team (EART) wants the public to know his group will respond to any disaster or emergency.
“Big or small, if people have to evacuate or they have to be separated from their animals, whether it’s an animal companion, like a dog or a cat, or it could be domestic livestock, we will go in, rescue if necessary, and bring the animals out if they are in immediate danger or we will shelter in place if they are OK where they are,” said Ron McConnell.
If an animal has to be evacuated, the team will make sure that animal has accommodations and is well taken care of, said Mr McConnell.
“They might be fostered with one of our members or a foster family - short term or long term,” he said. “If it’s a big response we would actually set up a separate animal shelter... We shelter those animals and take care of them until it was safe for them to be returned to their families.”
EART team member Dianne Weir knows this from experience.
She required the services of the organization to shelter her barn animals after a devastating fire destroyed her home last November.
Unfortunately, Ms Weir lost four animals in the fire - two cats and two dogs.
“However, they still had a barn full of animals outside,” said Mr McConnell.
With no water or power on the property, Ms Weir’s horses, goats, rabbits and chickens were found temporary accommodations while she and her husband dealt with the aftermath of losing their home.
Mr McConnell even sheltered two of Ms Weir’s goats for six months.
“We were overwhelmed with the support we got,” said Ms Weir, who has a new home on the property and all her animals have been returned.
To keep their skills updated, EART members were holding a small training session at the Profit Corner property of Ms Weir on Nov. 16.
“It’s always great to bring people up to speed so they know how we operate and we’re we fit in the system because we work with other groups,” explained Mr McConnell.
Mr McConnell established EART with his wife after moving to be West Prince three years ago from British Columbia. The couple had worked with a similar group like EART when they lived in BC.
The membership of the Island group has grown over the last two years, with about 20 volunteers joining the team from right across PEI, but since EART is a volunteer based organization, Mr McConnell said they are always looking for additional volunteers.
“We’re looking for people who are not necessarily animal experts, but people who care,” he said.
Mr McConnell said team volunteers could be responsible for many different tasks, from frontline to administrative to caring for the animals.
“There’s always a job for everybody because it’s such a diverse amount responsibilities that we have, it means there’s always different niches,” he said.
Mr McConnell said the group has to be as self-sufficient as possible and be prepared for any situation.
Part of the training on Saturday was an overview of what equipment EART has required over the past two years that helps them to deliver their services.
Mr McConnell brought the team’s horse trailer, which transports their supplies needed for a rescue or shelter situation.
In the trailer, were crates of different sizes - from live traps to chicken wire cages to animal carriers - lead ropes, halters of various sizes, a prop up shelter, a small generator and more.
With the diverse amount of animals they might have to help, the volunteers need different types of equipment to transport their rescues, said Mr McConnell.
The trailer itself can transport up to four horses and comes with dividers if the trailer needs to be section off to create areas for a variety of livestock.
Finally, the group has two 10 x 10 livestock pens, kept in steel boxes wielded onto each side of the trailer. The pens were donated to the group from a couple in the Kensington area. Much of the equipment has been donated or bought at a low prices, purchased at such things like yard sales.
The group’s emergency response trailer is the only one the team has at the moment, but they would like to create something similar for the east end of the Island.
Mr McConnell said EART partners with different agencies like local fire departments, the RCMP, Red Cross and others.
“We have to know where we fit within their organizations as well because they’re usually the ones that call us to react,” he said. “We just don’t go out if we hear there’s a house fire. We have to be called. We have to be requested.”
EART has an agreement with the Red Cross that if the team’s services are required the organization may call them to go to Nova Scotia or New Brunswick.
Mr McConnell said the past two springs the team’s services were used during the flooding in New Brunswick.
“But we’re not just here for the hurricanes or ice storms or the forest fires, we’re here for the house fires and the flooded basements or the flooded apartments and the vehicle accidents,” he said. “If an animal is involved and it’s an emergency, we will respond and we will try our darnest to make sure those animals are taken care of.”
