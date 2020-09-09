While September 4, 1949 marks the opening of the schools for Summerside and Charlottetown, in many of the four hundred and seventy-four rural districts school work is already well underway. Where the students had two weeks’ holiday last Fall for taking in the harvest, the schools opened on August 15th; in the city schools two weeks later. - The Guardian, September 4, 1949.
The situation with regard to teachers is somewhat improved over last year. There are still thirty-five schools without teachers, but the school boards are hopeful that within a week or two many of these districts will be supplied. This year, unlike previous years, the western part of the province seems to be having the most difficulty in attracting enough teachers to open their schools.
At present, there are twenty-two school districts having less than seven children of school age, mostly in Kings County. The children in these small schools are either being transported to other schools, or given correspondence courses. The Department of Education still has to depend on a number of ‘Permit’ teachers, although the situation generally is showing improvement.
Last year (1948) there were about sixty teachers in training at Prince of Wales College, and it is pleasing to note that so far this year eighty-five have enrolled. This movement has been encouraged by way of Department of Education grants of $100, and also of loans, if needed, to those who are ready to take the Normal School Teacher Training course, following Grade 10.
Another encouraging feature of the situation is the large number of new school buildings under construction in several school districts, which also is attributable to the assistance given by the government in the matter of building and improvements. Last year twelve new buildings were completed. This year new or enlarged buildings, completed or under construction, number fifteen, providing twenty-seven additional classrooms in the following school districts: Dromore, Southport, Montague East, Haliburton, Howe Bay, St. Charles, Rock Barra, Monticello, Piusville, South Granville, St. Margaret’s and Montague where the present school building is being enlarged.
In the city schools this year a record enrollment is anticipated, and double classes will in vogue in many cases. At Prince of Wales College students of the third and fourth years will register this afternoon, September 4th, followed by those of the second year (Grade 12), academic and commerce, and teacher training classes (Grades 11 and 12). Students joining the special matriculation class and the first-year class will register tomorrow. This will be Professor MacKinnon’s first term as principal of the college, where he will address the faculty and student body on Thursday (September 6th) morning.
Teacher salaries
The 1949 school year consisted of 200 days. Teachers with 1st Class licence (Grade 12) received a salary of $1,000; teachers with 2nd Class licence (Grade 11) were paid $850. Females with 2nd Class licence were preferred by school districts and made-up two-thirds of the province’s teachers. Grades 1-10 were required to be taught by teachers in the one-room school. There was no sick leave. When teachers requested a raise in pay, then Premier Walter Jones (who was also the Minister of Education) quipped: “Teachers are always howling for more; they only work for 5 hours a day and would be well advised to supplement their earnings by other work ... there will not be a pay raise for at least another five years!” Is it any wonder that in 1949 many school districts found it difficult to engage a teacher.
After the long summer holidays, it always takes time to settle down to routine classroom work and get acquainted with one’s new associates. This, too, is part of the process of education, and those who readjust themselves quickly will have made an excellent start in coping with the year’s work before them.
