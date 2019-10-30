Halloween, on October 31st, seems to be the night of all nights for the visiting spirits. Witches are supposed to ride across the sky on their broomsticks with their black cats behind them, while tricky spirits and elves of all kinds are abroad to wreak mischief. The wise old owl sits in his tree and views the sights wailing ‘Who-o-o-o!’ in the darkness. Bonfires, crackling nuts, apple bobbing in a tub of water, and other harmless pranks are old English customs to mark the night. Styles in other things may come and styles may go, but the symbols of Halloween are synonyms for fun and lighthearted fun which apparently nothing can replace.” The Guardian October 31, 1946.
Halloween has been observed in its present form since long before grandfather was a boy. It is doubtful, however, whether many people really know anything about this time-honoured occasion. Long familiarity has perhaps obscured the significance of the mystic motifs which find their way year after year into Halloween and whose origin long antedates Christianity itself.
Halloween and All Hallows’ Eve was the name given in medieval England to the 31st of October as the vigil of Hallowmas, or All Saints’ Day, but the attendant ceremonies traditionally enacted on the eve of this Christian festival trace their origin back to the pagan rituals of the Druids. Take for instance two of the chief characteristics of Halloween - the lighting of bonfires and the belief that of all nights in the year, this is the one when ghosts and witches wander abroad. At this time of year, the harvest is in, frost is on the pumpkin and the fodders in the stock. So, Halloween may be celebrated as a harvest time festival.
A further Druid belief held that on the eve of Halloween, Saman, the dark lord of death, called together the wicked souls that within the past year had been condemned to inhabit the bodies of animals. Incidentally, the cat, in ancient times was the animal most frequently regarded as the incarnation of the human soul.
The apples and nuts, without which no modern Halloween party can be successful, also have an interesting origin, tracing their decent from the ancient Roman festival of Pomons, goddess of plenty, observed November 1st. There the nuts and apples were symbols representing the winter store of fruit and played an important part in the rites. In time the roasting of nuts and the sport of apple-ducking, attempting to seize with the teeth an apple floating in a tub of water persisted on October 31st as the main occupation of young folk in England in the Middle Ages.
As for the Jack-O’-Lanterns, of course it would not be Halloween without them - pumpkins, together with nuts and apples and the lighting of fires go back again to the pre-Christian era when grotesque carved figures and fiery torches were used to frighten away evil spirits.
Everybody who is young in heart loves to dress up and Halloween is a fine time to do it. The simplest party becomes an event when we have special costumes to wear. And why shouldn’t it, since in our everyday world of work there is often too little simple, wholehearted and wholesome fun. Both children and older folk should enter into the spirit of Halloween because it is one night when reality can be laid aside and all is delightfully make-believe.
Halloween, with its ghosts and goblins and tradition of gaiety is the ideal occasion for a party. The traditional colours are orange and black. Pumkins, golden cornstalks, bright-colored leaves and ripened stalks of grain make ideal decorations, and together with black paper are all that is needed to conjure up black-hatted riders on broomsticks, black cats and shadowy bats, while pumpkins carved into grinning Jack-O’-Lanterns peer at passersby from windows and unexpected corners remind everyone to have a happy spooktacular Halloween.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.