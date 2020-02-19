One-year-old Kadence Hutchinson has sparkling blue eyes and a smile that lights up the room.
She is a healthy 17 pounds, but when she was born, Kadence was three pounds and 14 ounces, arriving nine weeks premature.
Kadence turned one on Feb. 10, 2020. To celebrate the milestone, Katrina Hutchinson, Kadence’s mom, decided instead of presents for her daughter, she would ask family and friends to give preemie and newborn sleepers.
“We were trying to think of something so we could give back to the hospitals,” said the Tyne Valley resident. “I’ve been thinking about it for awhile and her birthday was coming around, with Christmas and everything just happening, Kadence didn’t really need anything, so I thought this would be the perfect opportunity to have our family and friends to bring us sleepers instead of gifts.”
They ended up collecting 60 sleepers. The outfits will be evenly donated between the Moncton Hospital and Prince County Hospital.
Collecting the sleepers was a way for the Hutchinson family to show their appreciation for all the great care they received when Kadence was born.
When Katrina was 31 weeks pregnant, her water broke unexpectedly. This was Feb. 8, 2019. Kadence’s due date wasn’t until April 10.
Katrina and her husband Adam drove to Prince County Hospital (PCH) in Summerside, where staff determined her water had indeed broke, and from there the couple was transferred to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Moncton Hospital over in New Brunswick.
“The way the hospitals here work, under 32 weeks, you have to be sent off Island, if we were 32 weeks, we could have gone to QEH (Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown) and at 34 weeks Prince County would have cared for us,” Katrina explained.
The reason the couple was sent to Moncton instead of the IWK Children’s Hospital was because beds at the Halifax hospital were full.
Katrina has been a paramedic for eight years, and had actually just started her maternity leave the day before when her water broke. Up until then, Katrina had been having a normal, healthy pregnancy.
“Life is so unpredictable and just appreciate the little things,” she said. “I was expecting nine weeks of getting ready for the baby and then she was here.”
Katrina’s water broke the morning of Feb. 8, she was transferred to Moncton around dinner time. On Feb. 9, her contractions started and Kadence was born early on the morning of Feb. 10.
Needing to be transferred by ambulance, for the first time in her life, Katrina was the patient riding in the back of the vehicle. Due to weather conditions that day, Katrina couldn’t be airlifted to the hospital and because of safety reasons, ambulances weren’t operating immediately either.
“We had to wait to get an ambulance,” she said, adding they only had to wait about an hour. “A couple of my supervisors had found out that I had to go and they came and got me.”
The family spent a total of 50 days in hospital, about three weeks in Moncton and then another three to four weeks at the PCH.
Katrina has nothing but praise for the staff at both hospitals.
“The staff at Moncton were amazing,” she said. “They just made sure we had the best worst-case scenario.”
Kadence’s parents feel very fortunate as their daughter, despite being born nine weeks early, did well during her time in Moncton.
“She passed all of her tests really well,” said Katrina.
Katrina said Kandence continues to do awesome, hitting all her milestones and has had no real complications.
“It’s been good,” she said.
The Hutchinson family returned to Moncton Hospital for World Preemie Day on Nov. 17.
“They were all so happy to see Kadence,” said Katrina of the visit to the hospital. “It was pretty emotional.”
