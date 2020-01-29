Ruby Arsenault has been having a great experience as the newest president of the Tignish Co-op board of directors.
“It’s kind of cool,” she said. “I’m a facilitator at my job, so I’m use to facilitating.”
Ms Arsenault is the first woman to be president of the board in the 83 year history of the Co-op. She was elected president in April 2019.
“I’m honoured,” she said. “Almost humble because there has been a lot of strong presidents over the years and a lot of great people, so I’m honoured to be the first female, for sure.”
Ms Arsenault was asked to join the board of directors almost two years ago. After one year, she was asked to consider to be president.
“I take a great deal of pride in something that I do, and when you represent the membership, I take that quite seriously,” she said.
As president of the board, Ms Arsenault is responsible for being the voice of the board in the public as well as chair monthly or any special meetings and be a liaison between the board and the general manager of the Co-op.
“I believe my role is to bring things to the membership,” she said. “I’m proud of that. If we have any issues on our table that our membership needs to know, let’s call a special meeting. Inform the people and get their feedback because they’re the ones who built and owned the co-operative.”
Ms Arsenault said she is a very positive person and she believes its one reason why she was asked to become president of the board.
“I think it’s important not only to meet with your board, but have fellowship, and I’ve gain some really strong friendships with the individuals that have been here in the last two years,” she said. “We all have different perspectives, we all have different ideas, and it’s great to sit back and listen to everybody’s ideas.”
Ms Arsenault encourages everyone at one point in their lives to volunteer to sit on a board for the experience. She hopes to engage more with younger people in order to encourage them to become members of the board.
“The Millennials are going to be the ones sitting on the board and taking over for us,” she said. “We need to embrace that. I like having a diverse board and having different age groups and hearing different perspectives.”
One thing she is proud of since becoming president is the installation of a new sound system for the store in December.
“It might seem like a small tool, but this tool is enjoyable for both staff and shoppers when through the store you hear some light music, but it’s actually a great communication tool too,” she said.
Another planned initiative that Ms Arsenault is excited about implementing is a quarterly newsletter to help keep the membership informed about the Co-op.
“Not everyone is on social media,” she said.
Ms Arsenault said the biggest challenge, in her opinion, facing the Tignish Co-op is online shopping.
“To off balance that, we’re really promoting customer service,” she said. “We have to maintain excellent customer service and products and provide the services the customers need in the area.”
Ms Arsenault has sat on other boards, but the Tignish Co-op board comes with being responsible for a $22 million industry.
“Our meetings are long and they can be intense. There are a lot of decisions that have to be made,” she said. “I tell people, in two years here, I feel like I’ve gotten a degree in management or business, because it’s unreal what you learn.”
