The Tignish Co-op will be officially celebrating the 50th anniversary of its food store location this week with a ribbon cutting ceremony on March 5.
In 1969, nestled between Business Street, Central Street and Church Street, the new 16,200 square foot grocery store opened on Nov. 27. It was dubbed by local media at the time as ‘ultra-modern’.
“Before that, it used to be a smaller store across the road,” said Darren MacKinnon, the Co-op’s current general manager.
When the new store location opened in 1969, the retail food section was 4,000 square feet with 7-foot aisles, with the check outs located in the center of the store. It cost approximately $250,000 to build and the grocery section in 1969 had a variety of 1479 items.
The building has expanded since opening in 1969, around 40 per cent said Mr MacKinnon, with the addition of the furniture section. Along with the main store in Tignish, the Co-op operates three Home Hardware stores, located in Alberton, O’Leary and Tignish, the gas bar and a sawmill.
“It’s a constant evolution retail,” said Mr MacKinnon. “From technology to transportation to convenience to personal preference, there’s so many things that affect retail, which are all based on the needs of the customer.”
Over the 50 years since opening in the new location, the habits of customers have changed too, with the Co-op evolving to meet the demands of their membership, like staying open longer during the week and keeping the store open later into the evening.
“There was a time when you used to get a big order of groceries once a week, now you get groceries every two days,” said Mr MacKinnon. “The big thing is to try and relate to those habit changes the best as you can because if you don’t then you won’t be successful, so you have to change with the patterns of the customers in order to be successful and profitable.”
Mr MacKinnon said the Co-op demographic is probably the best at navigating change because co-ops take their direction from their membership.
“We have the flexibility to respond quickly to our members because of the lack of corporate control, that’s why so many co-operatives have been around for so long,” said Mr MacKinnon. “You automatically have to focus on your members and when you do that, you are catering to them, so they’re satisfied and they don’t have to migrate as much to find a better service or product.”
Mr MacKinnon said he believes that’s the crux of the co-op movement and why it’s so strong.
“We do listen to our members and we respond to their needs, that’s why we’re been so successful for so long and that’s why the co-op movement is so successful,” he said.
The ribbon cutting ceremony on March 5, starting at 6:30 pm, is a chance for members to celebrate the success of the Tignish Co-op over the last 50 years. Along with the ceremony, there will be a slide show, food samples, music, a special members only flyer, and present and past board members in attendance.
“The members are the reason why we’re here,” said Mr MacKinnon. “We need to celebrate together the heritage of our co-op.”
Between all their locations, the Tignish Co-op employs between 105-110 people, with the food store employing about 60 individuals.
Food store manager Larry Waite has been working at the Tignish Co-op close to 30 years. Customer Service Representative Lorraine Pitre will have 43 years in this coming June.
Both have enjoyed working at the Co-op.
“It’s been good,” said Mr Waite. “We have lots of great staff and lots of department managers that are a great help. It’s great.”
Ms Pitre, who remembers when the new store was being built, started at the Co-op as a cashier.
“I just like people,” she said about working at the store.
With the Tignish Co-op established in the 1938, Mr MacKinnon said the town has a great repetition for the co-op movement.
“That’s why it’s exciting to work here because you have such a dedicated, driven force within our membership,” he said. “That’s exciting to able work in that environment because everyone is so engaged.”
